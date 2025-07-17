Israel ‘deeply impressed’ by Queens College response to Jew-hatred

( July 17, 2025 / JNS)

Ofir Akunis, consul general of Israel in New York, said on Thursday that he is “deeply impressed” by the support and commitment that Queens College has shown to Israeli students on campus.

The public college is part of the City University of New York system, in which many reported instances of Jew-hatred have been documented since Oct. 7. Queens College was one of the few schools that the Anti-Defamation League gave an “A” grade in its 2025 campus report card.

Akunis met on Wednesday with the president of Queens College, Frank Wu.

“I thanked President Wu, on behalf of the State of Israel, for not remaining silent and for standing up for truth and facts,” Akunis stated.

He also visited the Hillel on campus and met with community leaders, staff, students and faculty.

During his time on campus, Akunis made it a point to say that Qatar stands behind anti-Israel protesters on campus. “Just as it financed the construction of Hamas tunnels, it is now financing these campus protests. The truth must be exposed, and Qatar must be pressured to stop playing its double game,” he stated.

“Young crowds are chanting, ‘Globalize the intifada,’ without even understanding the practical implications of that phrase, destruction and the collapse of Western culture, all while exploiting American democracy to dismantle it from within,” he said.

“They shout ‘Death to America!’ alongside ‘Death to Israel!’ These calls demand clear and unequivocal condemnation—not understanding and certainly not silence,” he added.