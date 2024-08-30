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News   Israel News

1,000 American Jews to volunteer in Israel

Jewish Federations of North America initiative to support rehabilitation effort.

Aug. 30, 2024
Hanan Greenwood
A Jewish Federations of North America volunteer in Israel. Credit: JFNA.
A Jewish Federations of North America volunteer in Israel. Credit: JFNA.

In a powerful display of solidarity, the Jewish Federations of North America is orchestrating a massive volunteer effort, aiming to send 1,000 North American Jews to Israel.

The “Serve Israel” program is designed to bolster rehabilitation efforts in the country, which continues to grapple with ongoing conflicts in its northern and southern regions. Volunteers will contribute across various sectors, from revitalizing agricultural work to providing support for displaced families and active-duty soldiers.

Under this program, the volunteers will embark on missions to Israel, committing to seven- to 10-day stints or four-week periods running through January 2025. The initiative casts a wide net, welcoming participants ranging from 16-year-olds to university students, young professionals at the outset of their careers and adults up to age 65.

The volunteers will be strategically deployed to farms grappling with severe workforce shortages across Israel. This effort serves a dual purpose: bolstering the country’s economy and shoring up its food security.

Beyond agricultural assistance, volunteers will lend their hands at logistics centers, engage in food packaging operations, provide support to displaced families and soldiers, mentor students, and contribute to a range of other vital activities.

In the wake of the Oct. 7 attack, thousands of North American Jews have already answered the call, traveling to Israel to volunteer. Many have focused their efforts on farms, which have seen their workforce dimish dramatically following the terrorist invasion and the outbreak of war with Hamas.

With tens of thousands of Israelis called up for military reserve duty and a significant reduction in the availability of foreign workers, these volunteers play an indispensable role in supporting the country. Volunteers have reported that their experiences have strengthened their connection to Israel and fostered a deeper sense of belonging to their home Jewish communities in North America.

Taglit-Birthright Israel program participants pose after they arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport on Dec. 29, 2009. Photo by David Karp.
Taglit-Birthright Israel program participants pose after they arrive at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Dec. 29, 2009. Photo by David Karp.

The Serve Israel program is a collaborative effort managed jointly by the Jewish Federations of North America and the Israel Educational Travel Alliance. It receives support from Mosaic United, the Jewish Agency, and the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism. The initiative also partners with established programs such as Birthright Israel and Masa Israel Journey.

Shira Hutt, vice president of the Jewish Federations of North America, underscored the significance of the program: “Over the past 10 challenging months, we’ve witnessed the pivotal role played by Jewish volunteers from North America. They’ve been instrumental in helping Israelis navigate the profound challenges they face, while simultaneously strengthening the bonds between North American and Israeli communities. These programs serve as a vital lifeline for Israeli citizens during this critical period.

“We take immense pride in the fact that, once again, the unique position of the Jewish Federations organization enables us to forge strategic partnerships, leading to community-wide mobilization in response to Israel’s pressing needs.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

IDF Diaspora Jewry Defense and Security
Hanan Greenwood
Hanan Greenwood Hanan Greenwood
Hanan Greenwood covers religious affairs and the settlement movement for Israel Hayom and JNS.
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