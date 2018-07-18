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News   Israel News

AP corrects headline, article: Israel did not shutter crossing

Following communication from CAMERA’s Israel office, the Associated Press today corrected a headline that incorrectly stated that Israel shuttered the Kerem Shalom cargo crossing, despite the fact that crossing remains open for food and medication.

Jul. 18, 2018
A Palestinian truck loaded with gas enters the Gaza Strip from Israel through the Kerem Shalom crossing, on March 15, 2015. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
A Palestinian truck loaded with gas enters the Gaza Strip from Israel through the Kerem Shalom crossing, on March 15, 2015. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

Following communication from CAMERA’s Israel office, the Associated Press today corrected a headline that incorrectly stated that Israel shuttered the Kerem Shalom cargo crossing, despite the fact that crossing is still open for food and medication.

About Israel’s decision today to suspend the transfer of fuel and gas to the Gaza Strip until Sunday, following Hamas’ ongoing airborne arson attacks, the original headline had erred: “Israel shuts down cargo crossing into Gaza to punish Hamas.”

The article’s first sentence also repeated the erroneous claim that Israel closed the crossing, stating: “Israel shut down its only cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday in response to continued Hamas hostilities, even after it agreed to a cease-fire ending 24 hours of intense fighting.”

But as the next paragraph of the article explained, the crossing remains open for food and medicine: “Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Israel will cease transferring gas and fuel through the Kerem Shalom crossing until next Sunday but will allow food and essential medication to cross.” (Israel suspended the shipment of commercial cargo last week in light of the persistent arson attacks that have destroyed some 35,000 acres of land.)

After CAMERA contacted the A.P., editors changed the headline to accurately state: “Israel places new limitations on cargo crossing into Israel.” Likewise, the amended first sentence also no longer contains the inaccuracy about Israel shutting down the crossing. The updated story states: “Israel placed new restrictions on its only cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday in response to continued Hamas hostilities, even after it agreed to a cease-fire ending 24 hours of intense fighting.“

CAMERA’s timely action regarding the July 18 article points to the value of its work monitoring and responding to wire stories in the same news cycle as they appear.

With this preemptive work, CAMERA improves coverage in wire-service stories before they appear in media outlets around world. News sites that had published the erroneous A.P. headline, such as the Tampa Bay Times and The Wichita Eagle, automatically updated with the corrected A.P. story once it became available.

News sites that had published the erroneous A.P. headline, such as the Tampa Bay Times and The Wichita Eagle, automatically updated with the corrected A.P. story once it became available.

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