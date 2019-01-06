Bus driver wounded in terrorist attack near Beit El

A bus driver was lightly wounded in a shooting attack near the Samaria community of Beit El on Saturday night. None of the passengers sustained injuries in the incident.

Israel Defense Forces are searching the area for suspects in the area.

The shooting is the latest in a surge of attacks on Israelis in Judea and Samaria.

In Decembers, two IDF soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack at a bus station near Givat Asaf just days after seven Israelis, including a pregnant woman, were wounded near the Samarian settlement of Ofra.

The woman’s baby, delivered via emergency Cesarean section at 30 weeks, died after remaining in critical condition for three days.