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News   Israel News

Bus driver wounded in terrorist attack near Beit El

The shooting is the latest in attacks on Israelis in Judea and Samaria.

Jan. 6, 2019
Israeli soldiers conduct a search for Palestinian suspects of a terror attack in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Dec. 10, 2018. The day beforehand, on Dec. 9, seven Israelis were injured in the drive-by shooting attack near Ofra, one of them a pregnant woman. Photo by Flash90.
Israeli soldiers conduct a search for Palestinian suspects of a terror attack in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Dec. 10, 2018. The day beforehand, on Dec. 9, seven Israelis were injured in the drive-by shooting attack near Ofra, one of them a pregnant woman. Photo by Flash90.

A bus driver was lightly wounded in a shooting attack near the Samaria community of Beit El on Saturday night. None of the passengers sustained injuries in the incident.

Israel Defense Forces are searching the area for suspects in the area.

The shooting is the latest in a surge of attacks on Israelis in Judea and Samaria.

In Decembers, two IDF soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack at a bus station near Givat Asaf just days after seven Israelis, including a pregnant woman, were wounded near the Samarian settlement of Ofra.

The woman’s baby, delivered via emergency Cesarean section at 30 weeks, died after remaining in critical condition for three days.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
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