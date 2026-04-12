More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Israel condemns effigy of Netanyahu blown up in Spain

Jerusalem blamed “systemic incitement” by Sanchez government following the Easter display; Easter act was local tradition, not antisemitic, according to local mayor.

Apr. 12, 2026
Canaan Lidor

Israel condemns effigy of Netanyahu blown up in Spain

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
The entrance to the mayor's office in El Burgo, Spain. Photo credit: Google Maps.
The entrance to the mayor’s office in El Burgo, Spain. Photo credit: Google Maps.
( Apr. 12, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned an April 5 Easter display in a village in Spain, where an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was blown up using 31 pounds of gunpowder.

“The appalling antisemitic hatred on display here is a direct result of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s ⁠government’s systemic incitement,” a spokesperson for Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a statement on X about the display in El Burgo near Malaga.

In many Catholic communities, Easter processions feature the burning or hanging in effigy of Judas.

Mayor Maria Dolores Narvaez told the Punto4T television station that the display of the 20-foot effigy of Netanyahu was not antisemitic but “a centuries-old custom symbolizing the elimination of evil and not an act against Israel.” She said past events featured the burning in effigy of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The foreign ministry in Jerusalem also wrote that, “The Spanish chargé d’affaires was summoned for a reprimand” regarding the effgy display.

Israel on Friday notified Spain that its military contingent will no longer take part in the International Civil Military Coordination Center in Kiryat Gat.

The CMCC was established to secure the truce in Gaza as part of Trump’s peace plan for the region.

“The State of Israel will not remain silent in the face of those who attack us,” Netanyahu explained the decision in a recorded video posted on X.

“Spain has slandered our heroes, Israel Defense Forces soldiers, the soldiers of the most moral army in the world,” he said. “Therefore, I have instructed that Spain’s representatives be removed from the coordination center in Kiryat Gat, after Spain has repeatedly chosen to stand against Israel.”

Last year, Spain’s Observatory against Antisemitism—an entity co-founded by the country’s Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain (FCJE)—published its annual report for 2024, in which it documented 193 incidents – a record tally that constitutes a 321% increase over 2023 and an increase of 567% over 2022.

Most of these acts documented were linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the report said.

In May, Sanchez called Israel a “genocidal state” during a speech in Congress.

Earlier that year, an Israeli government ministry accused authorities in Spain, along with Ireland and South Africa, of enabling antisemitism through inflammatory rhetoric on Israel. The accusations appeared in the “State of Antisemitism Report for 2024,” published by Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.

Spain, Ireland and South Africa, which have accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, were said to be “countries that enable antisemitism through their selective criticism of Israel and abuse of the language of human rights,” as the report’s authors phrased it.

Anti-Israel Bias
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an award-winning journalist and news correspondent at JNS. A former fighter and counterintelligence analyst in the IDF, he has over a decade of field experience covering world events, including several conflicts and terrorist attacks, as a Europe correspondent based in the Netherlands. Canaan now lives in his native Haifa, Israel, with his wife and two children.
EXPLORE JNS
IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir (left) with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz at the graduation of an IDF officers' course, October 30, 2025. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF ordered to increase readiness after Iran talks fall apart—report
The Israeli military has reportedly shifted into a protocol similar to those implemented in the days leading up to past campaigns.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at Yeongbingwan of Blue House on Jan. 21, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Ahn Young-Joon - Pool/Getty Images.
World News
Israel slams South Korea leader over Holocaust remark
Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for comments that it said trivialized the Jewish genocide and spread false claims about Israeli forces.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
An armed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 15, 2025. Photo by Moiz Salhi/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Hamas reps to meet Egyptian negotiators in Cairo
Talks will focus on the implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Feb. 11, 2026. Photo by Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli leaders slam Erdoğan after Turkish prosecutors file ‘war crime’ charges against them
Israel “will continue to fight Iran’s terror regime and its proxies, unlike Erdogan,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and committee head MK Zvika Fogel attend a National Security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament on March 24, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu rejects calls to oust Ben-Gvir
The Israeli premier told the country’s High Court that demands to remove the national security minister are unconstitutional.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli air defenses intercept rockets launched by Iranian-backed Hezbollah from Lebanon, as seen in northern Israel, April 11, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel cancels school in Lebanon border towns ahead of expected escalation
The guidelines in the so-called “frontline areas” were also tightened to limit public gatherings to up to 50 people outdoors and 100 indoors.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Our Middle East
The hidden strategy behind Iran’s ceasefire the West overlooks
Apr. 12, 2026
 Dr. Dan Diker, Khaled Abu Toameh
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Ecuador departs and Chile arrives at the UN’s Palestinian Rights Committee
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
The West’s fifth column
Melanie Phillips