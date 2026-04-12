More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   Israel Undiplomatic

The Iran ceasefire explained

Apr. 12, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev

The Iran ceasefire explained

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
( Apr. 12, 2026 / JNS )

“Israel Undiplomatic” brings sharp insight and spirited debate to the stories shaping Israel and the Middle East. Hosted by JNS senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum and former ambassador Mark Regev, both former advisers to the Prime Minister’s Office, the show goes beyond talking points to tackle Israel’s toughest political, diplomatic and security dilemmas head-on. From Gaza ceasefire negotiations to U.S.-Israel relations and from Iran’s nuclear ambitions to the war on terror, Blum and Regev dissect the week’s headlines with authority, candor and a touch of humor.

What sets “Israel Undiplomatic” apart is the dynamic between its hosts: Two seasoned insiders often agree on the goals but clash on the details. Their conversations reveal how even shared worldviews can lead to different conclusions about policy, diplomacy and the future of Israel. Whether analyzing the latest Middle East peace proposals, exposing Western double standards or weighing the political fallout of Israel’s military actions, “Israel Undiplomatic” delivers smart, unscripted dialogue that cuts through spin and gets to the truth. Because in politics, as in life, the devil is always in the details.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.
Mark Regev
Mark Regev Mark Regev
Mark Regev is an Australian-Israeli diplomat, government advisor, and former ambassador. He served as Israel’s Ambassador to the UK (2016–2020) and as Senior Advisor for Foreign Affairs and International Communications to Prime Minister Netanyahu (2020–2021). Currently, he is the Chairman of the Abba Eban Institute for Diplomacy and Foreign Relations at Reichman University. Regev co-hosts Undiplomatic on JNS TV’s YouTube channel alongside Ruthie Blum.
EXPLORE JNS
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung speaks during his new year press conference at Yeongbingwan of Blue House on Jan. 21, 2026 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo by Ahn Young-Joon - Pool/Getty Images.
World News
Israel slams South Korea leader over Holocaust remark
Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for comments that it said trivialized the Jewish genocide and spread false claims about Israeli forces.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
An armed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 15, 2025. Photo by Moiz Salhi/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Hamas reps to meet Egyptian negotiators in Cairo
Talks will focus on the implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Feb. 11, 2026. Photo by Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli leaders slam Erdoğan after Turkish prosecutors file ‘war crime’ charges against them
Israel “will continue to fight Iran’s terror regime and its proxies, unlike Erdogan,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and committee head MK Zvika Fogel attend a National Security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament on March 24, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu rejects calls to oust Ben-Gvir
The Israeli premier told the country’s High Court that demands to remove the national security minister are unconstitutional.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli air defenses intercept rockets launched by Iranian-backed Hezbollah from Lebanon, as seen in northern Israel, April 11, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel cancels school in Lebanon border towns ahead of expected escalation
The guidelines in the so-called “frontline areas” were also tightened to limit public gatherings to up to 50 people outdoors and 100 indoors.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers dismantle a bomb-making laboratory in the western Samaria city of Tulkarem, April 10, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF soldiers bust bomb-making lab in Samaria city of Tulkarem
The site contained over 110 pounds of explosive material and around 200 pipe bombs, according to the Israeli military.
Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Our Middle East
The hidden strategy behind Iran’s ceasefire the West overlooks
Apr. 12, 2026
 Dr. Dan Diker, Khaled Abu Toameh
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Ecuador departs and Chile arrives at the UN’s Palestinian Rights Committee
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
The West’s fifth column
Melanie Phillips