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Opinion

The toxic cocktail blinding the West

When the messenger is dismissed, the message is often discarded with it.

Apr. 12, 2026
Moshe R. Manheim

The toxic cocktail blinding the West

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B-52H Epic Fury
A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress bomber taxis for takeoff in support of “Operation Epic Fury,” March 2, 2026. Credit: U.S. Air Force.
Moshe R. Manheim
Moshe R. Manheim Moshe R. Manheim
Moshe R. Manheim is a retired clinical social worker and psychotherapist who lives in Rehovot, Israel. He writes on antisemitism, Israel and contemporary social issues.
( Apr. 12, 2026 / JNS )

The criticism of the joint U.S.-Israeli war against Iran reflects a misreading shaped by three reinforcing factors. It is the product of a toxic combination: a reflexive rejection of anything associated with Donald Trump; a deeply human tendency toward minimization and avoidance; and a growing normalization of antisemitism and anti-Zionism.

Together, these forces distort perception so thoroughly that even the causes of the war become subject to doubt, reinterpretation, and, at times, outright inversion.

Much of the Western reaction has been filtered through the figure of Trump, a two-time U.S. president. His critics have focused as much on his tone and often imprecise articulation as on the substance of the conflict itself. The problem is not simply that Trump is polarizing; it is that his polarizing presence has become a substitute for analysis. When the messenger is dismissed, the message is often discarded with it. That dynamic is particularly consequential here, where the underlying realities are neither obscure nor new.

Iran’s strategic objectives have been visible for decades. Its pursuit of nuclear capability, its cultivation of proxy forces across the region and its repeated calls for Israel’s destruction are not matters of speculation. Since the revolution in 1979, it and its proxies have attacked Jewish, American and Western targets around the world. These actions form a pattern that is difficult to reconcile with the view of this war as sudden, isolated or reactive.

Compounding this misreading is a familiar human inclination toward minimization and denial. Democracies, like individuals, often delay confronting threats until they become unavoidable. Warning signs are reinterpreted, contextualized or dismissed as aberrations. Acts of terrorism are treated as isolated incidents, rather than expressions of a broader ideology. The same pattern is evident here: sustained and strategic actions are repeatedly framed as episodic or situational.

When Israel is involved, however, the distortion deepens.

Every country has the right to self-defense, yet Israel is subjected to a level of scrutiny that often borders on inversion. Military response is recast as provocation, and restraint is demanded in the face of threats that would not be tolerated elsewhere. This reflects a growing comfort with applying a different standard to Israel—one that, intentionally or not, echoes longstanding efforts to delegitimize Jewish sovereignty.

Jewish vulnerability is acknowledged, but Jewish self-defense is questioned.

The convergence of these factors obscures more than it clarifies. A polarizing political figure becomes the lens through which reality is filtered. A natural tendency toward denial and minimization delays recognition of sustained threats. And a shifting standard, applied when Israel is involved, reframes defensive action as suspect. Together, they form a toxic mix—one that distorts not only how this war is understood, but how its consequences will be judged.

Israel now finds itself on the front line of this convergence. The Jewish state has learned, often at great cost, that threats declared are frequently threats pursued, and that delay carries its own risks.

The West, by contrast, continues to debate, to parse and to hesitate. Misreading this war—ceasefire notwithstanding—is not simply an analytical error. It is the product of forces that, left unexamined, will continue to distort not only this conflict, but those to follow.

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