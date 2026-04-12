IDF ordered to increase readiness after Iran talks fall apart—report

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ordered a heightened state of alert following the collapse of the U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad on Sunday morning, according to Hebrew media reports.

The IDF has shifted into an readiness protocol similar to those implemented in the days leading up to past campaigns against the Islamic Republic, according military sources cited by Ynet, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

As part of Zamir’s directive, the military has been ordered to maintain high operational readiness across all units, shorten response times and address any existing operational gaps. Planning and execution processes are also being accelerated, the sources added.

U.S. and Iranian officials did not reach an agreement after 21 hours of talks in Islamabad, U.S. Vice President JD Vance announced on Sunday morning in Pakistan.

“We’ve had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That’s the good news,” the vice president told reporters. “The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the United States of America.”

Speaking just hours before Vance’s announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the campaign against Iran and its regional terrorist proxies was “not yet over” despite “historic accomplishments” during 40 days of fighting.

In a televised address on Saturday night, Netanyahu warned that Jerusalem still has “more to do” and remained committed to eliminating the threat posed by Tehran’s remaining “magazine of missiles” and enriched uranium.

“There is still enriched material in Iran,” noted the premier. And as U.S. President Donald Trump has said, he continued, “it needs to be removed. Either it will be removed by agreement, or it will come out in other ways. But we are working in cooperation between myself and President Trump, and between Israel and the U.S., that is unprecedented. These are achievements that change the entire balance of power.”

An anonymous Israeli source told the country’s Kan News broadcaster after the talks ended that a next round of fighting could see “severe and comprehensive” attacks, including on “national infrastructure, energy facilities and oil production.”

Despite the collapse of the talks, Pakistani media cited sources in Islamabad as saying on Sunday that the two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran is expected to remain in place until its scheduled expiry on April 21, coinciding with Israel’s Yom Hazikaron (Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terror).

The southern Israeli city of Ashkelon said on Sunday it was canceling Memorial Day ceremonies and Independence Day celebrations, due to be marked on April 22, citing the the “fragile ceasefire and security instability.”

Israel and the United States launched “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the Islamic Republic on Feb. 28. Trump announced on April 7 that he had agreed to a “double-sided ceasefire” after talking to the Pakistani prime minister and field marshal, who “requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran.”

If the Iranian regime agrees to the “complete, immediate and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump stated last week.