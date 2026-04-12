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News   Israel News

Court delays Netanyahu’s corruption trial testimony

Jerusalem judges approve postponing the prime minister’s testimony.

Apr. 12, 2026
JNS Staff

Court delays Netanyahu’s corruption trial testimony

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Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Tel Aviv District Court on Oct. 28, 2025.
Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
( Apr. 12, 2026 / JNS )

The Jerusalem District Court on Sunday approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to cancel his testimony this week in his ongoing corruption trial, according to Hebrew media reports.

Judges ordered Netanyahu’s attorney, Amit Hadad, to update the court by Thursday on whether the same circumstances justify postponing testimony scheduled for next week.

Hearings in the case were suspended during the recent war with Iran and only recently resumed following the ceasefire.

Netanyahu sought a further two-week delay, citing the current security and diplomatic climate.

JNS Staff
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