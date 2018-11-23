CBSN corrects: Palestinians fired 100s of rockets at Israeli civilians, not military

CAMERA has prompted the correction of a Nov. 14 CBSN report falsely stating that last week that Palestinians had fired “hundreds of rockets at Israel’s military.”

In fact, as CAMERA first reported last week, the report by CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming service was false as Palestinians fired several hundreds rockets at scores of Israeli communities, not at Israel’s military, targeting civilians across the country’s south.

As CAMERA previously noted, a Cornet anti-tank missile that hit a bus that just unloaded soldiers was an exception to the Palestinian barrage, in which civilians were the targets.

Particularly hard-hit was the southern coastal Israeli city of Ashkelon, where homes were destroyed and one civilian was killed, but smaller communities along the border also were not spared, and were likewise targeted, forcing their residents to flee for protected spaces. They include villages like Ofakim, Maslul, Peduim, Rennen, Ohad, Tzohar, Sde Nitzan, Talmei Eliyahu, Eshbol, Zru’ah, Mabu’im, Nir Moshe, Nir Akiva, Kelachim, Shevi Darom, Givolim, Sderot, Nachal Oz, Omer, Lakia and many more.

Following communication from CAMERA staff and members, CBSN yesterday morning aired the following correction:

In our report on Nov. 14 we said that Palestinians had fired hundreds of rockets at Israel’s military. In fact, the rockets were fired into Israel including several cities and civilian targets.

CBSN has removed the erroneous report from its web site, but it still appears on YouTube.