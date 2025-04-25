More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Court gives Netanyahu three more days to respond to Shin Bet chief’s claims

The premier was not required to file an affidavit, but without one, the court could not address Ronen Bar’s allegations.

JNS Staff
Yitzhak Amit
Israel Supreme Court Justice Yitzhak Amit hearing a petition in Jerusalem, April 23, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(April 25, 2025 / JNS)

Israel’s Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice, on Thursday acceded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a three-day extension to file a response to Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director Ronen Bar’s affidavit.

The premier’s affidavit regarding the High Court petition against Bar’s dismissal was due on Thursday, but the justices granted an extension until Sunday.

The prime minister’s legal team had requested an extension due to Bar’s delay in filing his statement, as well as the fact that one of his attorneys, Zion Amir, was at Auschwitz to participate in the March of the Living.

According to Ynet, the premier was not required to file an affidavit, but without one, the court could not address the Shin Bet chief’s allegations.

After Bar submitted his affidavit on Monday, accusing Netanyahu of acting in an illegal manner, the Prime Minister’s Office described it as “a false affidavit, which will be refuted in the near future.”

The Shin Bet director has “failed miserably in dealing with incitement against the political echelon, including the calls for murder against the prime minister and incitement against the ministers,” the PMO stated.

Bar had “failed to prevent the firing of flares at the prime minister’s residence in Caesarea by violent demonstrators who nearly burned to death a security guard and set fire to the house,” it added, referring to the launching of two flares at Netanyahu’s private residence in 2024.

“The prime minister and government ministers have claimed time and time again in government and Cabinet discussions that no enforcement action is being taken against the wild and violent incitement against them and their families,” the Prime Minister Office statement continued.

“Neither they nor the prime minister ever asked for illegal action against the demonstrators, but they rather demanded equal enforcement that has not yet been implemented,” it stated.

According to Bar, the prime minister requested “on more than one occasion” that he act contrary to the General Security Service Law [the Shin Bet’s full name in Hebrew is the ‘General Security Service’], which aims to regulate the Shin Bet’s operations, including by asking him to look into the funds fueling ongoing anti-government protests.

“In all such cases, these requests were denied,” he stated. “In many instances, Netanyahu asked me to discuss these criteria at the end of work meetings and made sure that the stenographer and the military secretary left the room so the exchanges would not be documented.

“It was made clear to me that if a constitutional crisis arises, I must obey the prime minister and not the High Court,” the security chief also said.

Netanyahu announced on March 16 his intention to dismiss Bar, declaring, “I have an ongoing lack of trust in the Shin Bet chief.”

Four days later, the Cabinet unanimously approved the premier’s motion to dismiss Bar. The resolution cited Netanyahu’s distrust of Bar, deemed detrimental to the government and the internal security service.

According to Section 3 of the General Security Service Law, the government has the authority to “terminate the term of office of the head of the [Israel Security] Agency before the end of his term.”

However, Israel’s top court issued a temporary injunction on April 8 barring Netanyahu from firing Bar, alleging a conflict of interest on the prime minister’s part.

Benjamin Netanyahu Defense and Security Israeli Politics and Knesset
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Bicycle tires. Credit: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels.
U.S. News
‘Incredible’ Jewish support ahead of anti-Israel bicycle boycott ride, Philly Jewish eatery owner says, ‘we won’t cower’
“We’ll show up strong, with pride and solidarity, and keep the focus on peaceful support,” Yehuda Sichel, who owns Huda in downtown Philadelphia, told JNS.
November 4, 2026 05:11 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Vance Johnson
U.S. News
Vance blames election loss on Iran war, relationship with Israel
“The reason we lost is the war,” the U.S. vice president wrote. “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so” but “that’s at least honest.”
November 4, 2026 01:19 PM
Andrew Bernard, Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, 6th from left in the front row, with participants of the Voice of the People conference in Budapest, Hungary on Oct. 21, 2026. Photo by Máté Fülöp.
World News
Herzog’s Jewish leadership network draws 2,500 applicants
Voice of the People begins selecting its second cohort after concluding its inaugural cycle with 20 initiatives and a Budapest conference.
Nov. 4, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Gas pump
Feature
Israeli experts predict Trump likely to attack Iran before Dems take control of Congress in January
“His heritage will be defined by whether he wins decisively against Iran or not,” Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi, of the Israel Defense and Security Forum, told JNS.
Nov. 4, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
14:59
New US sanctions target fraudulent maritime network supporting Iran
14:39
Pennsylvania AG: Philly ‘boycott ride’ targeting Jews is antisemitic
14:19
Eisenkot vows to ‘renew and deepen’ US-Israel partnership
13:48
UN’s Albanese congratulates El-Sayed on Michigan Senate win
13:28
Israel condemns Russian attack on Ukraine aid center
13:08
Top Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei: We handed Trump ‘political defeat’
12:49
Dutch museum cancels synagogue exhibit over Oct. 7 ‘tensions’
12:29
Israeli envoy to JNS: Anti-Israel protesters in Japan ‘vocal but marginal’
12:09
Jewish families move into eight homes near Jericho
11:51
IDF chief Zamir warns Hezbollah on visit to northern front
11:35
Israel Police rules out bomb threat at President’s Residence
11:11
Vance blames election loss on Iran war, relationship with Israel
11:06
IDF strikes suspects observing troops in Southern Lebanon
10:52
Israeli airstrike eliminates Hamas terrorist who held Omer Shem Tov captive
10:25
Israel Police: Sappers called to Herzog’s residence over suspicious substance
10:05
Bomb squad called to Israeli President’s Residence
09:44
Visitor arrivals to Israel rise 16% in October
09:24
Danon questions ICJ impartiality after election of judges with anti-Israel records
09:04
Two suspected Ebola patients in Israel test negative
08:43
Police partially demolish Jerusalem compound used to house illegal residents
08:23
IDF, Shin Bet kill six terrorist operatives in southern Gaza strikes
08:03
Khamenei warns of ‘far wider’ response if US attacks again
07:42
Israeli killed in Australia road accident
07:22
‘Enter the military as Haredi Jews and leave as Haredi Jews,’ IDF chief pledges
07:11
Elections chief presents official results to Herzog amid foreign interference probe
07:02
Study faults German textbooks’ coverage of Israel’s security concerns
06:49
Herzog begins government-formation process after receiving official election results
06:35
Israel braces for heavy weekend rains, widespread flooding risk
06:11
Israeli envoy slams Spanish TV over train crash conspiracy claims
05:50
Israeli tech firms announce $872 million in October funding: CTech
05:33
31 years since assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin
05:12
AIPAC backs new US-Israel agreement talks, reaffirms support for current aid deal
04:45
CEC approves results of 26th Knesset election
04:31
Herzog’s Jewish leadership initiative draws 2,500 applicants
04:11
47 years since Iranian militants seized US Embassy in Tehran
03:31
Boy George visits Nova massacre site, pledges solidarity with Jewish community
03:16
El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate race
03:10
Israel’s 26th Knesset set to be inaugurated Nov. 10
02:41
Israeli forces destroy explosive device near Tulkarem
02:20
Trump says no immediate US strike on Iran planned, but military option remains open
02:04
Trump acknowledges Iran war hurt Republicans in midterms, defends decision
01:58
Israel’s election committee concludes no election fraud found
01:53
Trump threatens ‘something large’ if Iran ‘doesn’t behave’
01:24
Herzog receives EJC’s top honor, urges parties to seek stable government in coalition talks
01:20
Poll: 74% oppose Eisenkot-Ra’am minority government backed by Joint List
01:14
‘AP’ calls race for anti-Israel Troy Jackson over Maine Senator Susan Collins
00:46
Lawler concedes NY race
00:40
‘NY Times’ says 95% chance that anti-Israel Senate candidates El-Sayed and Jackson will win Michigan, Maine Senate races respectively
23:29
El-Sayed leading Rogers by about 2.5 points, with about a third of votes counted
23:25
Collins has slight lead in Maine Senate race
More Updates
JNS TV
Israel Undiplomatic
Is Israel Preparing To Go It Alone Against Tehran?
November 4, 2026 02:14 PM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The sacrifice of Haley Stevens and the future of the Democrats
Jonathan S. Tobin