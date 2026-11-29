The United Nations must remove an exhibit on view at its New York City headquarters immediately, and the global body needs to undertake a full accounting of the show’s funding and review its approval process, Danny Danon, Israel ambassador to the global body, wrote to the U.N. secretariat in a letter shared exclusively with JNS.

“The exhibition presents devastation in Gaza without mentioning Hamas, the terrorist organization whose massacre on Oct. 7, 2023 precipitated the war,” Danon wrote, of the exhibit “Don’t Look Away.”

Danon also accused exhibit organizers of misleading visitors in the show’s presentation of casualty figures attributed to the health ministry in Gaza, without revealing that the Hamas terror group controls that body.

According to the exhibit, “more than 250,000 Palestinians were reported killed (over 74,000) or injured (over 175,000).” Danon wrote to the global body that the exhibition label leaves viewers with the wrong impression.

“Although 250,000 is a combined figure for reported deaths and injuries, the sentence places it immediately before the words ‘were reported killed,’ relegating the separate totals to parentheses,” he wrote to the United Nations.

“For visitors reading the display in passing, this formulation risks conveying a death toll of 250,000,” he wrote.

The Israeli envoy asked for a full accounting of the exhibit costs and funding sources and of the offices responsible for approving its content and expenditures.

Last week, Danon told JNS that the exhibit was a “moral disgrace.”

“When you look at the exhibition, there is no reality, no mention of the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, no mention of the hostages and no mention of Hamas,” he told JNS last week.

The use of contributions from member states for campaigns like the exhibit are “an unacceptable use of its resources,” he wrote in the letter.