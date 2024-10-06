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Did Yahya Sinwar act independently of Iran on Oct. 7?

A study suggests the Hamas leader aimed to claim the mantle of “Liberator of Palestine” for Sunni Islam, opting to act independently.

Oct. 6, 2024
Shachar Kleiman
Yahya Sinwar
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during a visit to Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Aug. 14, 2019. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

Hamas began implementing its plan for the Oct. 7 attack on Israel as early as 2021, a study by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs reveals.

The report suggests that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar aimed to claim the mantle of “Liberator of Palestine” for Sunni Islam, opting to act independently despite alliances with Iran and Hezbollah.

IDF Lt. Col. (res.) Jonathan Dahoah Halevi’s study analyzes primary sources from Hamas archives. A key finding is that Hamas planned a multi-pronged attack involving territorial seizure, rocket launches, and an uprising in Judea and Samaria.

The research also shows that Hamas exploited Israel’s political crisis over the government judicial reform effort and its impact on IDF preparedness. The group executed a deception plan, misleading Israel about its true intentions and projecting an image of a deterred organization. Hamas also created a false impression that Israel would primarily face tunnel-based attacks, while the actual assault involved a ground invasion, air and sea infiltrations, and the use of drones.

The study notes that Hamas began hinting at the impending attack as early as December 2022, when Sinwar announced a “Roaring Flood” (“Tufan Hader” in Arabic). In preparation, Hamas conducted annual military drills focusing on invading Israel. The final exercise, unusually advanced, took place less than a month before the Oct. 7 attack. These drills incorporated advanced technologies such as drones and special forces deployments from the sea, simulating the capture of IDF positions, takeover of Israeli communities and the kidnapping of soldiers.

The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs points out that while Hamas forged alliances with Iran and Hezbollah, it ultimately decided to act independently. The study suggests that Sinwar viewed the attack as part of an “end of days” scenario—the Islamic prophecy of Muslim victory over non-believers.

Halevi states, “Sinwar needed the alliance with Iran and Hezbollah to build Hamas’s military capabilities in Gaza. However, when the moment arrived, it appears he chose to reserve the title of Palestine’s liberator for Sunni Islam, rather than ceding it to the Shi’ite forces of the resistance axis. He likely assumed they would join his campaign against Israel under his leadership.”

The report also highlights lessons from “Operation Guardian of the Walls,” the 2021 Hamas-Israel war that included riots by Israeli Arabs in Lod and Acre, which prompted Hamas to revise its strategy against Israel. The group prioritized military enhancement, force training and professional preparation to unify all confrontation arenas into a single front.

The planned surprise attack was meant to include “seizing the Galilee and Negev regions, inciting an armed uprising among Palestinians in the West Bank and Arab Israelis, and launching massive rocket and missile barrages to cripple air and sea ports and strike strategic targets.”

The study concludes that Sinwar’s decision to launch the campaign without prior coordination with Hezbollah disrupted the execution of the plan.

Iran Religion Defense and Security
Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman is an Arab affairs correspondent for Israel Hayom.
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