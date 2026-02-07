More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

HIAS Israel and its effort to undermine Israeli immigration policy

HIAS Israel enjoys a sympathetic ear in Israel’s Supreme Court, Yonatan Yakobovich, director of the Israeli Immigration Policy Center, tells JNS.

David Isaac
A protest in south Tel Aviv against the deportation of illegal aliens, March 9, 2018. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
A protest in south Tel Aviv against the deportation of illegal aliens, March 9, 2018. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
(Feb. 7, 2026 / JNS)

Illegal immigration is one of the few consensus issues in Israel. Of 27 countries surveyed, Israel is second only to Greece in its opposition (presumably aliyah excepted) to immigration, a 2018 Pew poll reported. Yet, despite that sentiment, Israel’s government has struggled to resolve the issue.

A major cause for the failure is the interference of left-wing civil society groups whose efforts to stymie government solutions have found a sympathetic ear in Israel’s Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice.

There are a half dozen NGOs active in the immigration field, Yonatan Yakobovich, founder and director of the Israeli Immigration Policy Center, told JNS. Among them are ASSAF—Aid Organization for Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Israel, the Hotline for Refugees and Migrants and HIAS Israel.

“HIAS Israel is one of the more active ones,” Yakobovich said. “It continues while others have faded, due to what I assume is a strong funding stream from its mothership in America.”

HIAS Israel is a branch of HIAS, a Maryland-headquartered organization, which according to its website, “provides vital services to refugees, asylum seekers, and other forcibly displaced and stateless persons.” It operates in 22 countries, including in Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

HIAS Israel makes the most impact in the legal realm. Yakobovich estimated that some 1,500 Sudanese illegal migrants received Israeli residency due to HIAS petitions. HIAS Israel has even successfully advocated for municipal voting rights for illegal aliens.

It enjoys the support of the Supreme Court, which has intervened in every single immigration-related Cabinet decision since 2006, he said. The court struck down three amendments to the “Prevention of Infiltration Law” between 2013 and 2015, and in 2020, it disallowed a fourth law requiring employers to withhold part of an illegal migrant’s salary. This was designed to encourage self-deportation as the money would be returned once the worker permanently left the country.

“These laws were actually pretty effective, but they were all struck down by the Supreme Court due to NGOs’ petitions,” Yakobovich said.

HIAS Israel’s critics say that while the group works to promote rights for what it terms “asylum seekers,” it shows no compassion for Israeli citizens in neighborhoods such as south Tel Aviv, where illegal aliens, mostly young men, concentrate, bringing with them social pathologies, including drug use, criminality and youth gangs.

“May their names be erased,” said Sheffi Paz, a south Tel Aviv activist leading the struggle against illegal migrants where she lives. “HIAS Israel is completely on the side of the migrants.”

“What drives me crazy about groups like HIAS Israel is that when they talk about children, they only mean migrant children,” Paz said.

A government subcontractor

That HIAS Israel works against Jewish interests is a recurring theme voiced by critics of the organization and its “mothership” in the United States.

Ira Mehlman, media director for the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), a U.S.-based group that seeks to reduce overall immigration in the States to “more manageable levels,” told JNS, “Not only has HIAS ceased to be a Jewish organization, they’re helping people who are undermining the basic interests of Jews in the United States.”

HIAS was founded in New York in 1881 to help Jewish immigrants and refugees resettle in the U.S., but it has “outlived its raison d’être,” Mehlman said. Instead of going out of business, it found new ways to make itself relevant. Now it helps anyone enter the U.S.

“HIAS isn’t a charitable organization, the way we think of a charitable organization, which raises money from donors, and then supports causes those donors care about,” Mehlman said. “They’re a government subcontractor. They receive money from the feds to help migrants receive benefits and get settled.”

Federal grants to HIAS leapt during the Biden administration, increasing to more than $100 million annually during President Joe Biden’s final two years in office, according to USASpending.gov.

In January 2025, upon taking office, the Trump administration suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP), which provided money to HIAS and similar organizations. HIAS, along with other groups, brought suit against the administration in February 2025, challenging the suspension.

In 2014, HIAS dropped “Hebrew” from its name. HIAS had stood for Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society. It’s now known only as HIAS.

Even so, 12 years later, HIAS continues to describe itself on its website as a “global Jewish humanitarian organization.” HIAS Israel’s website uses the identical wording in Hebrew.

Both HIAS and HIAS Israel declined repeated requests for comment by JNS.

This desire to have it both ways, as both an international refugee group and a specifically Jewish one, doesn’t sit well with Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), who has urged HIAS to stop its misleading claims that it is a Jewish organization.

“Ninety-nine percent of the people they help are non-Jews, and most of them are Muslims,” Klein told JNS. “They bring Jew-hating Muslims to America. If HIAS is Jewish, why does it bring people who hate Jews to our country? New York City has gone from 100,000 Muslims to a million Muslims.”

HIAS’s policy clearly encourages Muslim immigration. In 2017, it sued the Trump administration when it imposed a ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

In 2015, HIAS criticized the Obama administration for not letting in enough Syrian refugees. “Increasing the total number of refugees from 70,000 to 85,000 for next year and to 100,000 for the year after is a nice symbolic gesture,” Mark Hetfield, the president of HIAS, said at the time. “It is a baby step in the right direction. But it is not leadership.”

“Hetfield isn’t even Jewish. Everyone thinks he’s Jewish. He’s a Presbyterian Christian,” Klein said. People can be forgiven for thinking Hetfield is Jewish as he appears to present himself as such. “When Hetfield speaks and when he writes articles, he always brings in the Torah. He says, ‘The Talmud says,’ as if he’s a Jew. He does that all the time,” Klein said.

In a Jan. 29, 2017, interview on MSNBC, Hetfield gave the impression that he was Jewish, saying of protests against the Trump ban, “It certainly galvanized my community. The week of the inauguration we had 1,700 rabbis from 48 different states and the District of Columbia sign a statement that we need to keep our doors open for refugees.”

Klein is particularly irked by Hetfield’s claims that HIAS’s board is “100% Jewish,” when he himself is not.

Klein has argued that HIAS should be ejected from the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations as it’s no longer a Jewish group. “It’s absolutely wrong. They have no business being a member. They’re a Muslim-African organization,” he said. “They help non-Jewish Muslims and Africans. They don’t do anything for Jews. They hurt Jews.”

U.S.-Israel Relations Syria
David Isaac
David Isaac David Isaac
David Isaac, an expert on Jewish history, politics and current events, is an Israel bureau correspondent for JNS.
EXPLORE JNS
A masked member of Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: Saeed Mohammed/Flash90.
U.S. News
Oct. 7 reshaped US terror threat landscape, new House report says
Rep. Andrew Garbarino said that the mission to protect the United States from terrorists “requires persistent vigilance and adaptation to keep pace with the contemporary threat environment.”
September 11, 2026 02:38 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Former Israeli hostage Agam Berger with her parents, Meirav and Shlomi, aboard an Israeli Air Force helicopter en route to a hospital following her release after 482 days in Hamas captivity, Jan. 30, 2025. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Our prayers for return of the hostages were fulfilled
“Dear people of Israel, it turns out that our blessings work,” the prime minister said ahead of the Hebrew New Year.
September 12, 2026 11:00 AM
JNS Staff
Silver Spring Jewish Center, in Montgomery County, Md. Credit: Bohemian Baltimore via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: Judge shields Maryland synagogue from gun restrictions in time for High Holidays
“We now have the ability to ensure the protection of our institution as we go into this critical time,” Rabbi J. Menashe Shapiro told JNS.
Sept. 10, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Boy George on stage at Temple Sholom with Rabbi Dan Moscovitz. Vancouver, British Columbia. Sept. 9, 2026. Credit: Rhonda Dent Photography.
World News
In Vancouver, Boy George performs ‘We Will Dance Again’ for first time in public
“I went to the Nova exhibit,” the British musical artist told the audience about his inspiration for the song. “So it was like walking into my world.”
Sept. 10, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
06:32
Netanyahu marks 25 years since 9/11: ‘We will defeat terror’
06:22
Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, MDA tallies 2 million emergency calls
06:11
Israeli forces arrest terrorist near Ramallah planning imminent attack
05:33
Sacha Baron Cohen to star in Tarantino’s first play
04:52
Top Fatah official says Palestinian elections will be delayed
04:44
Israeli security forces slay Hamas Khan Yunis Brigade commander
04:40
IDF thwarts preparations to smuggle weapons near Jordanian border
04:11
Rubio marks one year since Charlie Kirk killing
03:35
Dermer denies alleged pre-Oct. 7 Netanyahu-UAE warning call
03:10
Galilee tech education hub opens in Tel-Hai with Isaac Herzog
02:29
Herzog: On 9/11, Israel stands with America, its ‘greatest ally and friend’
02:08
Switzerland releases dossier on Josef Mengele
01:48
Trump has ‘no regrets’ over Iran war
01:18
US forces redirected 96 commercial vessels as part of Iran blockade
00:59
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel complex, consolidating security zone in Lebanon
00:07
IDF kills Hamas Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
23:03
IDF conducts pre-holiday surprise exercise in Judea and Samaria
22:27
Israel’s population reaches 10.3 million ahead of Jewish New Year
15:37
New sports-betting ad featuring Sydney Sweeney plays Israeli national anthem
14:54
Saudi oil production falls to lowest level since Gulf War
14:54
Report: Iran resumes ballistic missile production
13:54
Houthis capture Red Sea port of Mokha
13:25
Israelis to get official travel direction on Thai laws, culture, deputy head of Israeli embassy says
13:17
New Jersey to ‘strengthen security’ around houses of worship during Jewish High Holidays, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says
13:09
Algeria to sever diplomatic ties with UAE
12:33
Multiple Muslim countries condemn Netanyahu’s entry into Syria
12:26
Construction observed at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, UN-affiliated nuclear watchdog says
08:59
Suspected Ebola patient to be isolated at Jerusalem hospital
08:59
Israel taps new point man for strained Turkey relations
08:48
Israel, Cyprus advance emergency-response cooperation
08:36
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange market value tops $1 trillion
07:48
Israel: Hamas praise for UK sanctions a ‘glaring warning’
07:22
Israel Border Police arrests infiltrators ahead of Jewish holidays
07:02
Israel forces seal Palestinian tunnel discovered north of Jerusalem
06:38
Katz: Any Iranian attack will bring blows Tehran ‘has not yet suffered’
06:22
Haniyeh’s sister testifies in terror-incitement trial over post-Oct. 7 messages
06:02
Missing Samaria man found safe after entering Palestinian village
05:48
Samaria: Search underway for missing Ariel resident
05:33
IDF commander says Beit Hanun tunnel network destroyed
05:12
Israeli FM thanks Farage for Reform UK’s backing of the Jewish state
04:51
US: South Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
04:32
Herzog visits Galilee apiary ahead of Rosh Hashanah
04:19
MK Son Har-Melech hails killing of Hamas terrorist tied to husband’s murder
04:11
Israel marks three decades of National Health Insurance Law
03:51
IDF highlights Hezbollah use of Lebanese schools for military activity
03:31
Syria condemns Netanyahu’s Mount Hermon visit
03:03
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon operations
03:01
Israeli Diaspora affairs minister dismisses UK sanctions, takes swipe at foreign secretary
02:53
IDF, Shin Bet strike three Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
02:40
Likud accuses Mohammed Dahlan of being behind disputed ‘Haaretz’ report
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
A referendum on Netanyahu or his opponents?
September 10, 2026 05:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Britain’s attempt to isolate Israel illustrates its irrelevance
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The ethnic cleansers of Whitehall
Melanie Phillips