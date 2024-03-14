More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF cancels Mount Meron event due to security concerns

Police have been asked to stop the arrival of pilgrims to the site due to the risk posed by Hezbollah rocket attacks.

Mar. 14, 2024
Crowds celebrate the holiday of Lag B’Omer in Meron on May 19, 2022. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Crowds celebrate the holiday of Lag B’Omer in Meron on May 19, 2022. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday ordered the cancellation of an upcoming religious event on Mount Meron in northern Israel due to the ongoing conflict with Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

The annual gathering, scheduled for Sunday and Monday, was expected to attract tens of thousands of participants and marks the anniversary of the birth and death of the biblical figure Moses.

Mount Meron is located just eight kilometers (five miles) from the border with Lebanon and has been targeted repeatedly by Hezbollah rockets in recent months.

“Due to the site’s proximity to the Lebanese border, I have determined that proceeding with such an event could endanger lives,” said IDF Home Front commander Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo.

Milo has requested that the Israel Police enforce the ban and prevent visitors from arriving at the site.

On Thursday morning, the IDF said that “a suspicious aerial target” had entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon and was successfully intercepted.

On April 30, 2021, 45 Israelis were crushed to death and another 150 were injured, 20 critically, during a stampede at Mount Meron in the Upper Galilee during the Lag B’Omer holiday. It was the worst civilian disaster in Israel’s history.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

IDF Hezbollah Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin