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News   Israel News

IDF slays Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon

Earlier, the military said it struck several engineering vehicles belonging to the Islamic group in the Mazra’at Aboudiyeh area.

JNS Staff
Israeli Air Force F-16I fighter jets. Credit: Maj. Ofer via Wikimedia Commons.
Israeli Air Force F-16I fighter jets. Credit: Maj. Ofer via Wikimedia Commons.
(Feb. 1, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces targeted and killed a Hezbollah terrorist in the al-Dweir area in Southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh District on Sunday in response to the Iranian-backed group’s repeated violations of the ceasefire understandings, the military said.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF said it attacked several Hezbollah engineering vehicles in the Mazra’at Aboudiyeh area of Southern Lebanon.

The vehicles were struck while being used by Hezbollah operatives to reestablish terrorist infrastructure in the area.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat against the State of Israel and to prevent reestablishment attempts of the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” added the statement.

On Saturday, the Israeli military killed a Hezbollah terrorist who was engaged in efforts to rebuild military infrastructure in the Markaba area in southeastern Lebanon.

Hezbollah began attacking Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, a day after the Hamas-led terrorist assault on southern Israel, opening a second front along the country’s northern border that lasted until a truce took effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

Under the terms of the ceasefire with Beirut, Hezbollah was required to disarm, beginning in areas adjacent to the Israeli border, with the Lebanese Armed Forces tasked with establishing a monopoly over weapons in the country.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office in a Jan. 8 statement said that while Beirut’s efforts were “an encouraging beginning,” they were “far from sufficient” given Hezbollah’s ongoing Iran-aided rearmament efforts.

“The ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States between Israel and Lebanon states clearly that Hezbollah must be fully disarmed. This is imperative for Israel’s security and Lebanon’s future,” said Jerusalem.

IDF Hezbollah Terrorism
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