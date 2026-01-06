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News   Israel News

IDF strikes Gaza terrorist planning imminent attack

Measures were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precision-guided munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

JNS Staff
Troops of the IDf's Northern Gaza Brigade, Jan. 3, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Troops of the IDf’s Northern Gaza Brigade, Jan. 3, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Jan. 6, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces carried out a strike on Monday against a Hamas terrorist who was planning an attack on soldiers operating in the southern Gaza Strip, the military said.

“The terrorist posed an imminent threat to the troops and therefore was precisely struck,” according to the statement.

Prior to the attack, measures were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precision-guided munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

“IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” the military added.

During military operations in the southern Strip on Monday, a soldier of the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion was seriously injured as the result of an accident, the IDF announced on Tuesday morning.

“The soldier was evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital and his family has been notified,” stated the military.

Meanwhile, the IDF reported on Sunday that troops operating along the Yellow Line, the ceasefire line in the Gaza Strip, had destroyed terrorist infrastructure above and below ground.

As part of these efforts, the Northern Gaza Brigade dismantled approximately two kilometers (1.3 miles) of a Hamas tunnel route in the Beit Lahia area.

Also Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that President Donald Trump has been “unequivocal” that Hamas needs to disarm as a condition for his peace plan to proceed.

“This is a necessary and fundamental condition for the implementation of his 20-point plan. He made no concessions on this and showed no flexibility on this matter,” Netanyahu stated.

Netanyahu’s visit last week to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., contributed to “deepening the dual relationship—between Israel and the United States, and of course the personal bond,” he added.

During the visit, Trump told journalists that Hamas would be allowed a “very short period of time” to demilitarize or “there will be hell to pay for them.” While the president said he wants to move to Phase 2 of the ceasefire “as quickly as we can,” he stopped short of offering any concrete timeline.

Troops of the IDf's Northern Gaza Brigade, Jan. 3, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Troops of the IDf’s Northern Gaza Brigade, Jan. 3, 2026. Credit: IDF.

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