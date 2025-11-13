IDF strikes Hezbollah terror sites in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday struck a weapons storage facility and an underground terror infrastructure site used by Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF, the sites were located near a civilian population, “serving as yet another example of Hezbollah’s cynical use of Lebanese civilians as human shields for its operations conducted from within civilian areas.”

Later in the day, the IDF also struck another Hezbollah infrastructure site.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues its attempts to reestablish terror assets throughout Lebanon. The presence of these terror infrastructure sites and Hezbollah’s activity in the area constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the military said, referring to the November 2024 ceasefire agreement that ended a year of fighting between the IDF and the Iranian proxy.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat and defend the State of Israel,” it added.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem warned that ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Southern Lebanon “cannot continue,” stating, “Everything has a limit.”

In a televised address, Qassem asserted the ceasefire agreement only applies to Southern Lebanon, arguing that “disarming Hezbollah and other enforcement mechanisms should not apply to areas north of the Litani River.”

He further stated that, “We will not give up our weapons,” insisting they are needed for self-defense. He also rejected Lebanese government efforts to collect the terror group’s arsenal.

Meanwhile, the IDF continues targeted operations against Hezbollah to prevent it from rebuilding amid reported attempts to restore its capabilities, which were devastated along with its leadership by Israeli military actions during the recent war.

On Monday, the IDF dismantled several structures used as terror infrastructure in the Houla area of Southern Lebanon. The IDF said in Tuesday’s update that in an operation conducted last month at the same site, troops located and neutralized old weapons and explosive devices stored inside the structures.

The IDF has presented government officials with options for increased military action in Lebanon, citing “Israel’s understanding that the Lebanese state is not doing enough to eradicate Hezbollah’s power,” Channel 12 reported Tuesday, citing defense sources.

Following Hezbollah’s renewed strengthening, Jerusalem has decided to intensify its strikes, warning the group that “as long as the current situation continues, Israel will attack, even if it leads to escalation.” The IDF is preparing disproportionate responses should tensions escalate further, officials added.