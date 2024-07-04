More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

In heated interview, Roger Waters denies Hamas rapes

The musician also falsely claims that Kfir Bibas, who at nine months old was the youngest Israeli hostage taken on Oct. 7, has been released.

Jul. 4, 2024
Roger Waters wears a Nazi-style uniform during a concert in Berlin on May 17, 2023. Source: X.
Roger Waters wears a Nazi-style uniform during a concert in Berlin on May 17, 2023. Source: X.

Roger Waters has ignited a firestorm of controversy for denying that Hamas terrorists raped Israeli women during their brutal onslaught on Oct. 7, despite ample evidence to the contrary.

In a combative interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, the former Pink Floyd bassist insisted that “There’s no evidence of that,” to which Morgan swiftly countered, “The truth is there is, and even the U.N. has evidence.”

The United Nations confirmed in May that Hamas terrorists perpetrated sexual violence on Oct. 7. Similarly, while being interrogated by the IDF, a Hamas terrorist confessed to raping an Israeli woman during the massacre, as did his father and cousin.

In addition, Amit Soussana, who was held in Gaza for 55 days after being abducted from her home on Oct. 7, recounted the horrific sexual assault she endured while in captivity in a chilling testimony to the New York Times.

The tension escalated further as Waters expressed skepticism about Hamas’s abduction of infants and seniors.

When the conversation turned to Kfir Bibas, who at nine months old was the youngest Israeli hostage taken on Oct. 7 along with his mother, Shiri, and four-year-old brother Ariel, Waters falsely claimed the infant had been released in a hostage exchange. Morgan corrected him, stating, “Kfir Bibas has not been released.” Visibly agitated, Waters shot back, “You’re making that up.”

Further challenging, Waters posed a provocative question: “Wouldn’t it be great if there was a real investigation to debunk all the disgusting lies the Israelis told after Oct. 7?”

When pressed by Morgan to provide examples, Waters cited “burning babies and raping women.” As Morgan insisted, “The truth is women were indeed raped,” Waters remained steadfast in his denial, reiterating, “There is no evidence of that.”

Waters‘s stance has put him at odds not only with many fans and public figures but also with former bandmates. David Gilmour, his one-time collaborator in Pink Floyd, has publicly rebuked Waters’s comments, saying that they tarnish the band’s legacy.

Other music industry titans, including Mick Jagger and Elton John, have also denounced Waters’s statements, declaring that his views cross ethical boundaries and that antisemitism has no place in the world of music.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism group tweeted, “There have been numerous accounts of the horrific sexual violence carried out by Hamas on 7th October and against the hostages in Gaza. Roger Waters flat-out denies that women were raped. This truly makes for a nauseating viewing.”

The explosive interview marks the latest chapter in Waters’s long history of antisemitic and anti-Israel statements.

His comments have previously triggered a wave of condemnation from Israeli politicians and Jewish organizations worldwide. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Waters’s rhetoric as baseless and full of hate. Representatives from prominent groups such as the Anti-Defamation League and the Center for the Study of Antisemitism have not only condemned his statements but also called for a boycott of his performances.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin