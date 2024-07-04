In heated interview, Roger Waters denies Hamas rapes

Roger Waters has ignited a firestorm of controversy for denying that Hamas terrorists raped Israeli women during their brutal onslaught on Oct. 7, despite ample evidence to the contrary.

In a combative interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, the former Pink Floyd bassist insisted that “There’s no evidence of that,” to which Morgan swiftly countered, “The truth is there is, and even the U.N. has evidence.”

The United Nations confirmed in May that Hamas terrorists perpetrated sexual violence on Oct. 7. Similarly, while being interrogated by the IDF, a Hamas terrorist confessed to raping an Israeli woman during the massacre, as did his father and cousin.

In addition, Amit Soussana, who was held in Gaza for 55 days after being abducted from her home on Oct. 7, recounted the horrific sexual assault she endured while in captivity in a chilling testimony to the New York Times.

The tension escalated further as Waters expressed skepticism about Hamas’s abduction of infants and seniors.

When the conversation turned to Kfir Bibas, who at nine months old was the youngest Israeli hostage taken on Oct. 7 along with his mother, Shiri, and four-year-old brother Ariel, Waters falsely claimed the infant had been released in a hostage exchange. Morgan corrected him, stating, “Kfir Bibas has not been released.” Visibly agitated, Waters shot back, “You’re making that up.”

There have been numerous accounts of the horrific sexual violence carried out by Hamas on 7th October and against the hostages in Gaza.@RogerWaters flat-out denies that women were raped.



This truly makes for nauseating viewing. pic.twitter.com/arHfTnAECB — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) July 3, 2024

Further challenging, Waters posed a provocative question: “Wouldn’t it be great if there was a real investigation to debunk all the disgusting lies the Israelis told after Oct. 7?”

When pressed by Morgan to provide examples, Waters cited “burning babies and raping women.” As Morgan insisted, “The truth is women were indeed raped,” Waters remained steadfast in his denial, reiterating, “There is no evidence of that.”

Waters‘s stance has put him at odds not only with many fans and public figures but also with former bandmates. David Gilmour, his one-time collaborator in Pink Floyd, has publicly rebuked Waters’s comments, saying that they tarnish the band’s legacy.

Other music industry titans, including Mick Jagger and Elton John, have also denounced Waters’s statements, declaring that his views cross ethical boundaries and that antisemitism has no place in the world of music.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism group tweeted, “There have been numerous accounts of the horrific sexual violence carried out by Hamas on 7th October and against the hostages in Gaza. Roger Waters flat-out denies that women were raped. This truly makes for a nauseating viewing.”

The explosive interview marks the latest chapter in Waters’s long history of antisemitic and anti-Israel statements.

His comments have previously triggered a wave of condemnation from Israeli politicians and Jewish organizations worldwide. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Waters’s rhetoric as baseless and full of hate. Representatives from prominent groups such as the Anti-Defamation League and the Center for the Study of Antisemitism have not only condemned his statements but also called for a boycott of his performances.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.