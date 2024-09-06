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News   Israel News

In Times Square tribute, images of murdered hostages displayed

Israel’s Foreign Ministry launches campaign on iconic billboards calling for urgent action to free all remaining captives.

Sep. 6, 2024
Adi Nirman
Six Killed Hostage
Clockwise, from top left: Almog Sarusi, 25; Eden Yerushalmi, 24; Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23; Ori Danino, 25; Carmel Gat, 40; and Alex Lobanov, 32. Credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum.

In an effort to galvanize American public opinion, the Israeli Foreign Ministry and its New York consulate have unveiled a high-impact campaign in the heart of Times Square.

Utilizing the square’s world-renowned giant screens, the initiative aims to draw attention to the dire situation of Israeli hostages held by the Hamas terrorist group. Highlighting the loss of those who have died in captivity, the campaign calls for urgent action to secure the safe return of all remaining hostages.

At the center of this visual narrative is a sobering video tribute to all the hostages who have lost their lives while in captivity.

This campaign seeks to convey an unambiguous message to both the American public and the throngs of visitors to Times Square: Hamas has abducted innocent civilians, some of whom were killed in cold blood, while continuing to subject the remaining hostages to physical and psychological torment.

The overarching goal of this initiative is to heighten awareness and amplify calls for the swift repatriation of all hostages.

Ofir Akunis, Israel’s consul general in New York, said: “On Oct. 7, Hamas forcibly took numerous Israelis into the labyrinth of tunnels beneath Gaza. Many, including Hersh [Goldberg-Polin], Eden [Yerushalmi], Ori [Danino], Carmel [Gat], Almog [Sarusi], and Alex [Lobanov], were brutally murdered.

“The blood of these innocent lives stains the hands of Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader. Our resolve remains unshaken—we will persist until every hostage is returned and Sinwar’s organization is completely dismantled,” stated Akunis.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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