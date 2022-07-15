Iran fumes over US-Israel declaration to prevent mullahs from going nuclear

Iran slammed a declaration on Thursday by the United States and Israel to curb Tehran’s nuclear program, calling it a “distorted reality” and accusing Washington of “supporting the most murderous regime in the world.”

U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid earlier in the day signed the Jerusalem U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration, which reaffirms Washington’s pledge to uphold Israel’s security and prevent Iran from obtaining an atomic bomb.

The declaration outlines the United States’s “commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon, and that it is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome. The United States further affirms the commitment to work together with other partners to confront Iran’s aggression and destabilizing activities, whether advanced directly or through proxies and terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad,” states the declaration.

In response, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani accused Biden of “supporting the most murderous regime ... and the worst child-killer in the world in Israel.”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday said that Biden’s Middle East tour was “aimed at strengthening the position of the Zionist regime and normalizing its relations with certain states. ... If the Americans want to know what impact their actions and movements have in the region, they must look at the positions of the nations in the region with open eyes. The hatred of the Zionists and the crimes of their regime constantly increases.”

The comments came as Biden emphasized in a recent interview that he would authorize the use of military force to stop Iran from going nuclear “as a last resort.”

Earlier this month, U.S. special envoy for Iran Robert Malley said that Tehran was just “a matter of weeks” away from having enough enriched uranium for a bomb.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.