More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel to reopen Rafah Crossing under ceasefire framework

Movement between Gaza and Egypt to resume with Israeli security screening and E.U. supervision.

JNS Staff
IDF in Rafah, Gaza Strip
Israeli tanks roll up to the Gaza side of the Rafah Crossing to Sinai, May 7, 2024. Credit: IDF.
(Jan. 30, 2026 / JNS)

Israel will reopen the Rafah Crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt for pedestrian traffic in both directions on Sunday, according to the Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit.

In a statement on Friday, COGAT said exit from and entry into Gaza via Rafah will be conducted in coordination with Egypt, following prior Israeli security clearance and under the supervision of a European Union monitoring mission, similar to a mechanism used in January 2025.

COGAT said the return of Gaza residents from Egypt will be permitted only for those who left the enclave during the war and only after Israeli security approval. The move is part of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire reached in October 2025 between Israel and Hamas after two years of war.

In addition to identification and screening at the crossing by European monitors, an additional screening process will be carried out in a designated corridor operated by the defense establishment in an area under IDF control.

According to COGAT data, about 42,000 Gaza residents left the territory during the war, most of them medical patients seeking treatment abroad or dual nationals.

Gazans seeking to enter or leave the Strip will require Egyptian approval, with names forwarded to Israel’s Shin Bet security service for clearance. Israeli officials said each case will be reviewed individually, and senior terror operatives will not be allowed to leave.

Palestinian Authority representatives and European Union monitors stationed at Rafah are expected to conduct initial screening of those leaving Gaza.

Israeli supervision of departures to Egypt will be conducted remotely from a control room, where Israeli officers will use facial recognition technology to verify that travelers are on pre-approved lists before allowing passage.

Entry into Gaza from Egypt will include an Israeli security check at an IDF checkpoint after individuals cross Rafah, before they are allowed to proceed toward Hamas-controlled areas inside the Strip.

The Israeli decision was announced despite an upsurge in violence in the Rafah area. The IDF said on Friday that soldiers overnight identified eight terrorists emerging from underground infrastructure in eastern Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, prompting an airstrike that killed at least three of them.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced on Jan. 25 that Israel had agreed to reopen Rafah after the IDF concluded “Operation Brave Heart” to return the remains of Israel Police Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, which happened the following day.

Gaza Strip Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
AOC Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Sanders compares Israel with Sudan and Russia
The Vermont senator noted that Israel was attacked on Oct. 7, but still said the Jewish state was committing war crimes like Russia and Sudan.
July 10, 2026
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin