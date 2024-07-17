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News   Israel News

Israel’s ‘Air Force One’ leaves for US—without the PM

Sixty-passenger capacity means two trips required.

The "Wing of Zion" undergoes final tests, Oct. 31, 2019. Photo by Rami Mizrahi via Wikipedia Commons.
The “Wing of Zion” undergoes final tests, Oct. 31, 2019. Photo by Rami Mizrahi via Wikipedia Commons.
(July 17, 2024 / JNS)

Israel’s new “Air Force One”—dubbed Wing of Zion—took off for the U.S. Tuesday on its first official flight, but will have to return to the Jewish state to pick up the prime minister.

The double transatlantic round trips on the $200,000 flights come amid a reported tiff between the Prime Minister’s Office and Israel Aerospace Industries over the size of the new plane, which can sit 60 passengers, fewer than the expected entourage of aides, security detail and journalists accompanying the premier.

It was not immediately clear why the seating capacity issue was not ironed out in advance during the years when the Israeli Air Force Boeing 767-338ER widebody-twinjet airliner was being modified for its special role.

The first flight carrying security personnel and equipment ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress next week touched down in the U.S. on Wednesday. It will then make its way back to Israel to take the premier and his entourage to the U.S. trip.

Until now, Israeli presidents and prime ministers paying state visits flew on chartered flights, mainly operated by the national flagship carrier El Al.

The plane, which first arrived in Israel in 2016, has been subject of political infighting for years, with the prime minister and his supporters arguing that it is a necessary safety measure, and detractors calling it a waste of taxpayer money and a symbol of corruption.

The aircraft was slated to make its debut on a flight to Dubai last year that was cancelled due to the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre and the ensuing war in Gaza against the terrorist organization.

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