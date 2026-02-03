Lapid, Netanyahu show united front on Iran

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid presented a united front against the Iranian regime on Monday, following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The entire State of Israel is united against Iran,” the Yesh Atid party head wrote on X. “There are no disagreements among us regarding the importance of dealing with this threat. It is important that Tehran knows that the State of Israel stands united against the terrorism of the regime.”

His comments come amid a buildup of U.S. military forces in the Middle East region as U.S. President Donald Trump explores his options with Tehran after the regime’s deadly crackdown on protests, including renewed nuclear negotiations.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday that he had instructed his foreign minister to pursue negotiations proposed by the U.S. president, provided they are “free from threats and unreasonable expectations.”

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff is expected to travel to Israel on Tuesday for meetings with Netanyahu and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Reuters reported on Monday, citing two senior Israeli officials.