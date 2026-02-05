New AI-driven platform makes Israel trip planning easier for evangelicals

Long before Mike Huckabee became U.S. ambassador to Israel in January 2025, he was a frequent visitor to the Holy Land.

The ordained Baptist minister and former Arkansas governor, who first came to Israel in 1973 and says he has “brought tens of thousands of American pilgrims” to Israel during more than 100 trips since 1981, delivered a keynote address Tuesday at a two-day IMTM (International Mediterranean Tourism Market) conference at Expo Tel Aviv.

Huckabee’s address, titled “HolyLandTravel.AI: Bringing Pilgrims Back to the Holy Land,” marked the official launch of a new AI-driven platform designed to help evangelical Christians and other Christian groups plan pilgrimages to Israel.

“There are 80 million evangelical Christians in America. I have seen hundreds of all ages make the journey and experience a trip of a lifetime,” Huckabee said. “All would want to come to Israel—to walk the land of the Bible where the prophets, kings, judges, Jesus and the apostles walked.”

He added that “tourism is coming back” and urged prospective visitors: “If you are thinking of coming—come now!”

Huckabee said he had the opportunity to test HolyLandTravel.AI, describing it as “one of the most practical tools I have ever seen for those planning a trip to the Holy Land.”

The free, easy-to-use online platform builds customized pilgrimage itineraries in seconds and then generates videos and podcasts to teach users about selected sites.

Currently geared toward evangelical Christians, the app offers personalized planning, logistical assistance, stories and inspiration aimed at creating an immersive experience. Journeys can be saved, edited and shared, and the platform includes an integrated Google Maps-based layer.

American-Israeli philanthropist Jack Gottlieb with U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee at the IMTM 2026 conference at Expo Tel Aviv, Feb. 3, 2026. Photo by Howard Blas.

Gottlieb’s initiative

The initiative is the brainchild of American-Israeli philanthropist Jack Gottlieb, who has worked for many years with Reichman University on his World Jewish Travel project and collaborated with computer science students there to develop the new platform.

“After Oct. 7, everything changed for me,” Gottlieb said. He began imagining a time when pilgrims would return to the Holy Land while also observing the rapid growth of artificial intelligence. “I began thinking of an AI program for pilgrims—what would a day after look like? I was imagining where pilgrims would go, stay and eat. Now there is no need to imagine—it is here!”

The program is expected to expand to serve other Christian denominations. Two priests from the Custody of the Holy Land—Francesco Ielpo and Alberto Pari—attended the session and expressed interest in adapting the platform for their communities. Gottlieb welcomed them and invited further collaboration.

Jonathan Davis, vice president of Reichman University and head of the Raphael Recanati International School, emphasized the university’s commitment to its international and Christian students.

“I embrace all Christian Zionists who want to come,” Davis said. He noted that the university currently hosts Christian students from countries including the Philippines, South Korea, Singapore, Italy and France, as well as students with diplomatic backgrounds and graduates of U.S. military academies studying counterterrorism.

“I welcome the chance to embrace any Christian Zionists who want to come and study in Israel,” he added. “Any pilgrim group who comes here—I am happy to provide them with lectures and a chance to meet students from their home countries.”

Gottlieb told JNS that the pilot phase of the program is focused on Jerusalem, describing it as the most complex and nuanced starting point. He said nationwide coverage is expected within months.

Steve Rubin, the director of tourism at the Jerusalem Development Authority, addresses the IMTM 2026 conference at Expo Tel Aviv, Feb. 3, 2026. Photo by Howard Blas.

Steve Rubin, who made aliyah from the United States in 2006 and currently serves as director of tourism at the Jerusalem Development Authority, said revitalizing Christian pilgrimage tourism will be key to Jerusalem’s economic recovery.

“For a city where tourism revenues comprise 11% of the municipality’s GDP, the reinvigoration of Christian pilgrimage will provide a huge boost and send an important message to the travel industry that things are quickly moving back to normal,” Rubin said. He added, “With a community of believers, they come back time and again,” pointing to Huckabee’s more than 100 visits as evidence.

Huckabee noted that he previously ran a private tour company that brought groups to Israel before being asked by U.S. President Donald Trump to serve as an ambassador.

“He told me, he didn’t ask,” Huckabee recalled, describing what he called his “Isaiah moment,” when he told the president, “Send me!”

Reflecting on his long relationship with Israel, Huckabee said, “In 1973, I discovered a place that is absolute magic, where you can see with your own eyes what you have seen in the pages of the Bible. Once you have come to Israel and walked the land, for the rest of your life, you will read the Bible in 4K living dynamic color!”