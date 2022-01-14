More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Police officer wounded as Bedouin riots proliferate in southern Israel

Local Bedouin uproot sapling trees, throw rocks at police, civilian vehicles • 10 rioters arrested, three residents suffer minor injuries.

Jan. 14, 2022
Israeli Police clash with Bedouins during a protest against tree-planting by the Jewish National Fund-Keren Kayamet LeIsrael outside the Bedouin village of al-Atrash in the Negev Desert on Jan. 13, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Israeli Police clash with Bedouins during a protest against tree-planting by the Jewish National Fund-Keren Kayamet LeIsrael outside the Bedouin village of al-Atrash in the Negev Desert on Jan. 13, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.

Rioting by Bedouin residents of the Negev that began on Tuesday night in protest of tree-planting by Keren Kayemet LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund continued overnight on Thursday. Masses of people threw rocks at the car of a security guard who was on his way to Tel Sheva. The guard managed to seek cover at a police checkpoint, but his car was set on fire.

In a separate incident, a police officer sustained minor wounds after rioters threw rocks at a police car on Highway 80, near the Nevatim air force base, breaking its windows. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Other reports said that rock-throwers had targeted drivers on Highway 60 and that some vehicles were damaged. Police were investigating. Throughout Thursday night, police were also alerted to a few incidents of tires being set on fire on Highways 25 and 80.

Elsewhere that same night, thousands of Bedouin rioters blocked Highway 31 near the village of Mulada. Some of them pulled up the tree saplings planted by the JNF-KKL earlier this week.

Police were scrambled to the protest and used stun grenades to break up the crowds, who threw rocks at them. A total of 10 individuals were arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace.

Three residents suffered minor injuries in the violence and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The eruption of violence led authorities to close Highway 31 from Shoket Junction to Tel Arad. A few hours later, the road was reopened.

Those who were arrested were due to appear in court on Friday for a remand hearing.

This article originally appeared in Israel Hayom.

Middle East Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin