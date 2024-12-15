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News   Israel News

Revealed: Hamas’s brutal treatment of Gazans in prison

The IDF and Shin Bet have released harrowing footage from Al-Katiba prison.

Dec. 15, 2024
Shachar Kleiman
Members of Hamas's Executive Force take part in an exercise inside their base in the Rafah camp in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 18, 2007, Photo by Abid Katib/Getty Images.
Members of Hamas’s Executive Force take part in an exercise inside their base in the Rafah camp in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 18, 2007, Photo by Abid Katib/Getty Images.

The IDF has released disturbing footage from 2023, uncovered by IDF and Shin Bet personnel from security cameras at Hamas’s Al-Katiba prison, located in the Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.

The footage shows horrific acts of abuse by Hamas prison guards against Gazan detainees, violating basic human rights.

Among the disturbing clips, two members of Hamas’s Internal Security Force are seen brutally beating a prisoner and throwing him down a flight of stairs. This apparatus is responsible for detaining and imprisoning Gazan civilians and frequently imposes merciless punishment.

Human rights organizations have previously accused Hamas of carrying out unjust and brutal executions at Al-Katiba, including against women and numerous civilians.

This latest release by the IDF, which follows previous exposés, illustrates the atrocities occurring within Hamas prisons. It reflects the nature of Hamas’s rule in Gaza and its relentless abuse of the human rights of its population.

On Dec. 4, the Israeli Air Force, in a targeted strike, killed Osama Ghanim, a senior member of Hamas’s Internal Security Force. He was involved in activity to suppress the residents of Gaza and was responsible for the terrorist group’s violence within the Strip, the IDF said.

Ghanim played a key role in implementing the brutal methods of Hamas, which included conducting harsh interrogations of civilian while violating human rights, suppressing residents suspected of opposing Hamas, and persecuting civilians from the LGBTQ+ community.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman is an Arab affairs correspondent for Israel Hayom.
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