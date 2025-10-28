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News   Israel News

Taiwan president: Israel a model for facing ‘authoritarian coercion’

“The Taiwanese people often look to the example of the Jewish people when facing challenges to our international standing,” said President Lai Ching-te.

Oct. 28, 2025
JNS Staff
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-Te delivers a speech during Taiwan National Day on Oct. 10, 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo by Annabelle Chih/Getty Images.
Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-Te delivers a speech during Taiwan National Day on Oct. 10, 2024 in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo by Annabelle Chih/Getty Images.
( Oct. 28, 2025 / JNS )

“Israel’s determination and capacity to defend its territory provides a valuable model for Taiwan,” Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te’ said in remarks released by his office on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Speaking at a Monday night dinner of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in Taiwan, Lai said, “I have always believed that Taiwan needs to channel the spirit of David against Goliath in standing up to authoritarian coercion,” according to the report.

Appeasement has never worked against authoritarian regimes, and the concept of peace through strength is a maxim that the Israeli, U.S. and Taiwanese societies have believed in for years, the Taiwanese president went on to say.

“The Taiwanese people often look to the example of the Jewish people when facing challenges to our international standing and threats to our sovereignty from China. The people of Taiwan have never become discouraged,” he added.

Lai noted that Taiwan’s newly developed multi-layered air defense system, named “T-Dome,” had been inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

Israel and Taiwan have maintained strong relations throughout the war in Gaza.

The Jewish state does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but the countries maintain de facto embassies in Tel Aviv and Taipei.

In July, 72 members of Israel’s 120-member Knesset signed a declaration supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in key international organizations.

The initiative was led by Knesset member Boaz Toporovsky (Yesh Atid), chair of the Israel–Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Association, and MK Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism), chair of the Israel-U.S. Relations Caucus. Both men emphasized Taiwan’s steadfast support for Israel since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas onslaught on Israel.

“Israel will always remember who stood by it in its time of need,” said Toporovsky. “Taiwan was among the first to back us diplomatically and has remained a supportive partner in humanitarian, health and educational efforts.”

Asia Defense and Security Israeli Foreign Policy
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