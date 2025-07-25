More than 70 Israeli lawmakers urge global recognition of Taiwan

( July 25, 2025 / JNS)

In a powerful cross-party gesture, 72 members of Israel’s 120-member Knesset signed a declaration on Thursday, supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in key international organizations.

The signatories, representing both coalition and opposition parties, say Taiwan’s exclusion from global bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is unjustified and harmful.

“Taiwan is a vibrant democracy committed to freedom, equality and the rule of law,” the lawmakers wrote. “We strongly oppose its systematic exclusion, especially given its track record of global contribution, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The initiative was led by MK Boaz Toporovsky (Yesh Atid), chair of the Israel–Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Association, and MK Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism), chair of the Israel-U.S. Relations Caucus. Both men emphasized Taiwan’s steadfast support for Israel since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas onslaught on Israel.

“Israel will always remember who stood by it in its time of need,” said Toporovsky. “Taiwan was among the first to back us diplomatically and has remained a supportive partner in humanitarian, health and educational efforts.”

He urged the Israeli public, academic and business sectors to deepen ties with Taiwan, which he described as “a nation driven by innovation and shared values.”

Tal said, “Taiwan is a true friend of Israel. This is our moment to show appreciation and strengthen our mutual future.”

Taiwan’s Representative in Israel Ya-Ping (Abby) Lee welcomed the declaration as “historic,” calling it a signal to democracies worldwide that “we must stand together in solidarity.”

She noted that the Knesset’s support aligns with Taiwan’s commitment to shared values and international cooperation.

Lee’s comments followed her landmark visit earlier this month to the Binyamin region in Samaria, where Taiwan became the first foreign nation to directly support a Jewish community in Judea and Samaria with a significant donation to the Nanasi Medical Center, which is under construction in Sha’ar Binyamin.

During the visit, she laid a cornerstone for one of the center’s units and met with Tal and Binyamin Regional Council head and Chairman of the Yesha Council Israel Ganz.

“Medical cooperation has long been a core part of Taiwan-Israel ties,” Lee said. “We are proud to extend that cooperation to the regional level and ensure access to quality healthcare for all, regardless of ethnicity, age or gender.

The medical facility, set to open its first phase within two years, will include emergency services, advanced imaging and dialysis, with future phases offering CT and MRI scans, women’s health services and more.

The visit concluded with a symbolic gift for Lee—a Star of David image from an ancient Shiloh mosaic—underscoring the historical and spiritual bond between the nations.

Tal, who recently led a Knesset delegation to Taiwan, said the donation signals a growing international acknowledgment of Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria.

“In an era where global opinion often pressures Israel to concede territory, we are forging new bonds of support and sovereignty,” he said.

As Israel debates applying full legal sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, the support from Taiwan—diplomatic and material—has resonated among Israeli lawmakers.

“This is more than diplomacy,” said Ganz. “It’s a symbol of true partnership grounded in courage, respect and shared purpose.”