Tehran compound housing all Iranian security HQs hit

The Israel Defense Forces carried out a large-scale airstrike on an Iranian military compound in eastern Tehran on Wednesday. The compound housed the headquarters of all of the regime’s security organizations, according to the military.

Targeted command centers linked to Iran’s security apparatus included headquarters belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Quds Force, the Basij paramilitary volunteer militia, the Intelligence Directorate, Internal Security forces and the regime’s cyber warfare unit, according to the statement.

According to the IDF, Iranian operatives overseeing operations against Israel and suppressing domestic protests were present at the site. The military said the attack was part of its ongoing effort to “degrade the Iranian terror regime in Tehran.”

Meanwhile, Israeli and U.S. forces continued to jointly attack Iranian targets on Thursday as the IDF announced in the morning that it had begun a “large-scale wave of strikes against infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran.”

The IDF later on Thursday said that the Israeli Air Force had completed its 12th wave of strikes across Tehran in the morning, targeting the headquarters of the regime’s special internal security unit in Alborz Province, additional IRGC and Basij targets in the capital, and dozens of command centers and weapons production and storage sites.

At the start of the sixth day of Israel’s “Operation Roaring Lion” and the American “Operation Epic Fury,” the IDF shared footage of strikes on an armed ballistic missile launcher in the Qom area and an aerial defense system in Isfahan, and said that an additional air defense system intended to be used against IAF aircraft was also struck in Isfahan.

The military said the IAF overnight Wednesday “completed an intelligence-based wave of strikes against terror targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in Tehran,” including underground infrastructure used to store ballistic missiles, storage sites for missiles intended for use against aircraft and several long-range missile launch sites that posed “a real and immediate threat” to Israel.

According to the IDF, an Israeli fighter jet struck a loaded missile launcher and the Iranian regime operatives manning it, thwarting fire against Israeli aircraft, as part of a combined effort “to deepen the degradation of the air defenses and the firepower capabilities of the Iranian terror regime” and to strengthen Israel’s aerial superiority.

As Israeli fighter jets flew above Iran, the regime fired ballistic missiles at Israeli civilian centers several times throughout the night, forcing millions to seek shelter.

However, in a sign that Israeli and American actions since Saturday have reduced the intensity of Iranian missile fire, the IDF Home Front Command announced on Wednesday night that starting at noon on Thursday, “all areas of the country will transition from an essential activity level to a limited activity level.” The new policy will be in effect until at least 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Israel’s Home Front Command says it will ease defensive guidelines nationwide starting Thursday at 12:00, shifting from a strict to a limited alert level following a situation assessment.



Under the updated rules, schools will remain closed, gatherings of up to 50 people will be… pic.twitter.com/XofRZtRRr4 — ILRedAlert (@ILRedAlert) March 4, 2026

The IAF on Wednesday completed “wide-scale strikes targeting Iranian terror regime’s targets in western and central Iran.” Targets included dozens of ballistic missile arrays, including missile launchers, some of which were struck while Iranian operatives were preparing launches toward Israeli territory.

Additionally, defense systems deployed in the area were hit.

An Israeli Air Force F-35i “Adir” fighter jet takes off for strikes in Iran. Credit: IDF.

The IDF also said on Wednesday that the IAF had launched more than 5,000 munitions on targets in Iran since the start of the operation, focusing heavily on the Tehran area.

The military said the latest strike dismantled a defense system operated by the Iranian regime and released new missile-perspective footage from the attack.