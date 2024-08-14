More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Video shows Tim Walz praising ‘Hitler-promoting’ Islamic cleric

“One of the things I’ve had the privilege of is seeing the things in life through the eye of a master teacher,” Walz says of Asad Zaman.

Aug. 14, 2024
Erez Linn
Tim Walz
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally for U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Aug. 9, 2024. Credit: Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons.

A video from 2018 has surfaced showing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz referring to a Muslim cleric with controversial views as a “master teacher,” according to reporting by the Washington Examiner.

The footage, which emerged during Walz’s campaign for vice president, contradicts recent statements from his campaign team.

The video, recorded at a Feb. 16, 2018, event hosted by Minnesota’s Muslim American Society, captures Walz praising Asad Zaman, director of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota.

“I am a teacher, so when I see a master teacher, I know it. Over the time we’ve spent together, one of the things I’ve had the privilege of is seeing the things in life through the eye of a master teacher, to try and get the understanding,” Walz said at the event.

This revelation comes after a spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign stated on Friday that Walz does not “have a personal relationship” with Zaman. The statement was in response to a previous Washington Examiner report detailing how Walz, as governor, had repeatedly hosted the imam at events where Zaman spoke.

Imam Asad Zaman. Screenshot: YouTube/@Access.to.Democracy.
Imam Asad Zaman. Screenshot: YouTube/@Access.to.Democracy.

During the 2018 event, held at the South Metro Islamic Center in Rosemount, Minn., Walz stood alongside Peggy Flanagan, now the lieutenant governor of Minnesota. He went on to describe lessons he had learned from Zaman, saying, “It was imam talking [saying that] ‘in those times is where we find who we are, in those times is where we really see.’”

Walz credited Zaman for encouraging him to engage with people and push back against the “demonization of Islam” and immigrants. “In this space, Imam Zaman is right on this, there is Islamophobia, there is a hatred that is being stirred,” the governor said.

The Washington Examiner reports that Zaman has a history of controversial statements and actions. On Oct. 7, 2023, following the Hamas-led terrorist attack that killed some 1,200 Israelis, Zaman expressed solidarity with Palestinians “against Israeli attacks.”

Zaman’s social media activity has included sharing content related to a pro-Hitler film and a Hamas press release, the Examiner reported. The Anti-Defamation League has criticized Zaman, stating on Friday that he “has a troubling history of playing into classic anti-Jewish themes and justifying violence against Israel.

“He also has justified violence against Israel, including from terror groups,” the ADL spokesperson said. “Given his hurtful remarks post-October 7, and absent any recognition of the pain he has caused the Jewish community, we urge all public officials and leaders to avoid meeting with him in the future. Those who have met with Imam Zaman should clarify that they don’t agree with his toxic views about Jews and the Jewish state.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas U.S.-Israel Relations Religion U.S. Elections
Erez Linn
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin