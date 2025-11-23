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WATCH: Senior Hamas leader vows terror group will not disarm

Osama Hamdan also slammed the U.N. Security Council resolution endorsing Trump’s International Stabilization Force as a “disastrous precedent.”

JNS Staff
Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan conducts an interview in the terror group's offices in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Jan. 18, 2024. Photo by Oliver Marsden/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan conducts an interview in the terror group’s offices in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Jan. 18, 2024. Photo by Oliver Marsden/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
(Nov. 23, 2025 / JNS)

Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said last week that the terrorist group had never agreed to lay down its weapons as part of President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for the Gaza Strip.

“The agreement that Hamas accepted in Sharm el-Sheikh was limited to stopping the war, ending the aggression, opening the border crossings, allowing aid in for the Palestinians, opening the Rafah Crossing in both directions and completing the prisoner exchange deal,” the senior terrorist said, speaking with Qatar’s Al Jazeera station on Nov. 17.

The segment was translated into English by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) group and published on Saturday.

Hamdan also slammed the U.N. Security Council resolution endorsing Trump’s International Stabilization Force as a “disastrous precedent.”

“I believe that our people and the resistance will make their position clear, if such a resolution is passed,” Hamdan stated, speaking hours before the Security Council passed the resolution by 13 to 0.

In a separate Nov. 17 interview with SamaQuds, a YouTube channel that serves as a Hamas propaganda outlet, the Lebanon-based terrorist said the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre “proved that Israel would not survive.”

The Hamas-led murder spree that killed 1,200 people “showed that the Jewish state is not a normal entity or state in the region,” said Hamdan in the Arabic-language interview.

He noted that before the deadliest single-day attack on Jews since the Holocaust, “the world began to deal with Israel as a normal state in the region, and some even began to theorize that Israel was here to stay.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Nov. 4 that Jerusalem “won’t compromise” on Hamas’s full disarmament under the deal.

“The eradication of the Hamas terror state is at the heart of President Trump’s plan,” Sa’ar stated. “Gaza must be demilitarized,” the top diplomat declared, adding that the “radical terror states,” including Lebanon and Yemen, must be neutralized to ensure regional security.

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