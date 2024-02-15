Israel prepares to receive 20,000 wounded soldiers in 2024

(February 15, 2024 / JNS)

Israel’s Defense Ministry is gearing up to receive a significant influx of injured soldiers as the war in Gaza enters its fifth month. The ministry disclosed on Wednesday that its Rehabilitation Department expects to have 20,000 new disabled soldiers by the end of 2024 and is laying the groundwork for their care and support.

More than 5,500 wounded individuals have been admitted to the ministry’s rehabilitation wing since Oct. 7, according to figures the ministry released on Wednesday. The majority of these casualties—95% —are men with ages ranging up to 30 years old.

Notably, 70% of those admitted were reservists.

Eighty-four percent of the injured are classified as lightly wounded, while 9% and 7% are considered moderately and severely injured, respectively. The most common injuries include limb injuries, psychological and post-traumatic reactions, and internal injuries.

In anticipation of the expected surge in mentally traumatized individuals, the Rehabilitation Division is augmenting its psychological treatment capabilities with initiatives to provide tailored support for those grappling with mental health challenges.

The ministry added that it also postponed most meetings of medical committees for one year to allow wounded soldiers and their families to focus exclusively on their recovery while receiving benefits.

The Rehabilitation Division currently cares for approximately 62,000 people who were disabled while in service. In 2030, the number of disabled IDF and security forces under the care of the Rehabilitation Division is expected to reach 100,000.

