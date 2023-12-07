JNS Press+
update deskIsrael at War

Israel said to strike Syria following rocket fire

There was no immediate official confirmation from Damascus.

(Dec. 7, 2023 / JNS)
Israeli Air Force Jet
An F-35 fighter jet during an international aerial training exercise at the Ovda Airbase in southern Israel on Oct. 24, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked targets south of Damascus in response to rocket fire launched from Syria, local media reported on Thursday.

The Sham FM radio station, which is known to support the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad, said that explosions were heard in the “southwestern Damascus countryside,” as well as in the area of Quneitra, near the border with the Jewish state.

Earlier on Thursday, air-raid sirens warned of incoming rockets in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Army Radio reported that several projectiles landed in an open area in the Druze village of Buq’ata.

Over the weekend, Israeli airstrikes near Damascus killed two Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers.

Tehran said that Mohammad Ali Atai Shoorcheh and Panah Taghizadeh were “martyred” while advising the Syrian military and blamed “Zionists” for their deaths.

On Nov. 26, IAF strikes damaged Damascus International Airport and other targets near the Syrian capital, according to local media reports.

Sham FM radio said the runways were hit in at least the fourth such instance since Iran-backed Hamas terrorists in Gaza launched their cross-border assault on the Jewish state on Oct 7.

Israel has struck hundreds of targets in Syria in recent years as part of an effort to prevent Iranian military entrenchment in the country. However, Jerusalem rarely acknowledges these incidents.

