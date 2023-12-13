JNS
Bringing Light to the Media Darkness
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Israeli flag raised on Gaza’s central square

The symbolic capture of "Palestine Square" was documented with drone footage.

The Israeli flag raised in Gaza City's "Palestine Square." Source: Screenshot.
The Israeli flag raised in Gaza City's "Palestine Square." Source: Screenshot.
Edit
(December 13, 2023 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday announced the capture of one of the main landmarks in Gaza City, as “Operation Swords of Iron” entered its third month.

Upon reaching “Palestine Square,” the troops raised Israel’s blue and white national flag in yet another blow to the Hamas terrorist group ruling the Gaza Strip, some 60 days after it launched its massacre of Israelis in the early morning hours of Oct. 7.

Satellite footage shows the square completely destroyed, with an Israeli flag flying there. The square itself is located on Al-Mukhtar Street, one of Gaza City’s main thoroughfares.

The IDF has previously released footage of Israeli forces in Gaza’s Supreme Court and Parliament.

Previously published by Israel Hayom.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Israel is at war - Support JNS

JNS is combating the barrage of misinformation with factual reporting. We depend on your support.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates