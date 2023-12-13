Israeli flag raised on Gaza’s central square

(December 13, 2023 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday announced the capture of one of the main landmarks in Gaza City, as “Operation Swords of Iron” entered its third month.

Upon reaching “Palestine Square,” the troops raised Israel’s blue and white national flag in yet another blow to the Hamas terrorist group ruling the Gaza Strip, some 60 days after it launched its massacre of Israelis in the early morning hours of Oct. 7.

Satellite footage shows the square completely destroyed, with an Israeli flag flying there. The square itself is located on Al-Mukhtar Street, one of Gaza City’s main thoroughfares.

The IDF has previously released footage of Israeli forces in Gaza’s Supreme Court and Parliament.

Drone footage of the destruction in Palestine Square in Gaza City. Now a parking lot for IDF tanks. The area has been wholly destroyed. pic.twitter.com/1HNSLNdr7x — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 10, 2023

Previously published by Israel Hayom.