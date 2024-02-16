Israeli hostage poster vandalized at legislator’s New Jersey office

(February 16, 2024 / JNS)

Adina Moshe. Source: Screenshot.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) reported an incident at his office he described as “truly deprived and heinous.”

On Thursday, an unknown individual affixed a “Boycott Israeli Apartheid” sticker in the colors of the Palestinian flag onto a poster of Adina Moshe, the 72-year-old Israeli grandmother and former hostage who was released after 49 days of imprisonment in Gaza.

Her husband, Sa’id David, was killed by Hamas terrorists.

“To vandalize the poster of an innocent civilian who was violently ripped from her home as Hamas terrorists shot and murdered her husband is nothing less than a blatant act of antisemitism and hate,” Gottheimer said. “I have submitted a request to Capitol Police for video of the individual responsible. I refuse to be silent in the face of this horrific behavior, which only serves to perpetuate and amplify the skyrocketing levels of antisemitism across our nation.”

On Feb. 15, Gottheimer led a letter of legislators calling for U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to support the resignations of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner-general of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, commonly known as UNRWA.