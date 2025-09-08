Israel’s deputy FM marks five years of Abraham Accords in Abu Dhabi

( Sept. 8, 2025 / JNS )

Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel is visiting Abu Dhabi to mark the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords.

The visit is meant to “continue strengthening and deepening relations between Israel and the UAE, expand cooperation in the economic, political and security spheres, and advance the expansion of the Abraham Accords to additional countries in the Middle East and around the world,” her office said in a statement.

As part of the visit, Haskel is expected to meet with senior government officials of the United Arab Emirates, including Ali Rashid al-Nuaimi, chairman of the Federal National Council’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee; Foreign Minister Noor al-Kaabi; and Minister of State for International Cooperation and Emirati-Israeli relations Reem al-Hashemi.

Haskel will also participate as the keynote speaker at a conference sponsored by the European Leadership Network (ELNET), an NGO dedicated to strengthening Europe-Israel relations.

The UAE Foreign Ministry, in a statement, condemned “in the strongest terms” Monday’s Palestinian terrorist shooting in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot that killed at least six Israelis and wounded a dozen more.

UAE Condemns Terrorist Shooting Incident Near Jerusalemhttps://t.co/HeDBUGWYq5 pic.twitter.com/LAY4b93wav — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) September 8, 2025

The ministry “affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these terrorist acts and its constant rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability.”

It also expressed “its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and to the State of Israel and its friendly people, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.”