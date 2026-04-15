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Jacob Kamaras

Click photo to download. Caption: Rabbi Aryeh Scheinberg (left) raises a question to Rabbi Pesach Lerner at the CUFI (Christians United for Israel) emergency lobbying session against the nomination of Chuck Hagel for defense secretary in Washington, DC, Jan. 28. Credit: Maxine Dovere.
U.S. News
Hagel fight heats up with senators’ grilling, pro-Israel Christian opposition
Feb. 3, 2013
Jacob Kamaras, Maxine Dovere
President Barack Obama talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call from the Oval Office, Monday, June 8, 2009. Credit: White House/Pete Souza.
U.S. News
After Obama wins second term, debate shifts to future of U.S.-Israel relationship
Nov. 7, 2012
Jacob Kamaras, Alina Dain Sharon
Israeli soldiers carry the five coffins holding Israeli citizens Itzik Colangi, 28, Amir Menashe, 28, Maor Harosh, 25, Elior Price, 26, and Kochava Shriki, 44, killed in a suicide bombing attack in Bulgaria July 18, at a cermony after the bodies arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport early Friday morning, July 20. Credit: Amos Ben Gershom/GPO/FLASH90.
Israel News
After deadly attack and swift rescue, Bulgaria investigation persists
Jul. 23, 2012
Alina Dain Sharon, Jacob Kamaras
A Caterpillar bulldozer amid construction of the Israeli security fence. Credit: Justin McIntosh.
U.S. News
Presbyterian Church rejects Israel divestment in narrow vote
Jul. 9, 2012
Jacob Kamaras, Maxine Dovere