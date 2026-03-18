More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Maxine Dovere

Click photo to download. Caption: Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. John Bolton addressed the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference in February in Washington, DC. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
As nuke deal looms, John Bolton has grim outlook on Iran and the Middle East
Jun. 26, 2015
Maxine Dovere
U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) speaks at the 2015 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in March. Credit: AIPAC.
U.S. News
Looking back and ahead on Iran with Sen. Menendez, nuclear issue pioneer
May. 7, 2015
Maxine Dovere
Jewish students at the Maimonides school in Damascus, Syria, on Feb. 9, 1991. During a visit to Brooklyn in 1998, Reserve Cut owner Albert Allaham decided not to return to Damascus and remained with his older brother in the New York City borough’s close-knit Syrian Jewish community. Credit: Diaspora Museum Visual Documentation Archive, Tel Aviv.
U.S. News
Young Syrian Jewish restauranteur continues a family legacy
Jul. 21, 2014
Maxine Dovere
Click photo to download. Caption: The April 8 rally in New York City against what protesters call the inclusion of "pro-BDS groups" in the annual Celebrate Israel Parade. Holding the microphone is Israeli Member of Knesset Nissim Ze’ev (Shas), a surprise speaker at the rally. Credit: Maxine Dovere.
Israel News
At 50th anniversary, Israel parade aims for pride but gets protests
Apr. 10, 2014
Maxine Dovere
Boaz Bau-Simon, the grandson of Joseph and Rebecca Bau, with his fiancé Or (Irena) Gatina in February 2014. The couple announced its engagement at the ceremony commemorating the 70th wedding anniversary of Bau-Simon's grandparents. Bau-Simon and Gatina are pictured holding a "teudat osher" ("certificate of happiness") originally created by Joseph Bau as well as a letter relating the story of the lifelong romance of Joseph and Rebecca Bau. Credit: Maxine Dovere.
Antisemitism
Love rules on 70th anniversary of Bau couple’s concentration camp wedding
Mar. 19, 2014
Maxine Dovere
The Ohel Leah synagogue in Hong Kong. Credit: Tksteven via Wikimedia Commons.
Culture and Society
Hong Kong synagogue scene a blend of tradition and travelers
Jan. 15, 2014
Maxine Dovere
Yuri Foreman (left) and Miguel Cotto at their official weigh-in on June 4, 2010. Foreman would lose the fight, and his world championship, the next day. Credit: Chamber of Fear via Wikimedia Commons.
News
For Yuri Foreman, road back to the ring began with healing at Brooklyn gym
Nov. 1, 2013
Maxine Dovere
The crowd at the 2013 Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Washington Summit. In response to the rising tide of global anti-Christian violence, Christians United for Israel (CUFI) is supporting H.R.301, legislation that would direct the U.S. president to appoint a “Special Envoy to Promote Religious Freedom of Religious Minorities in the Near East and South Central Asia” within the State Department. Credit: CUFI/Paul Wharton Photography.
Israel News
Anti-Christian violence spurs CUFI support of bill to create U.S. envoy for religious minorities
Sep. 29, 2013
Maxine Dovere
A Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) protest against Israel in Melbourne, Australia, on June 5, 2010. Credit: Mohamed Ouda via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
As Hillel names new CEO, debating how open its ‘tent’ should be
Jul. 15, 2013
Maxine Dovere
Click photo to download. Caption: Author Alice Walker and playwright Eve Ensler clasp hands at the 92nd Street Y in New York City on the night they appeared together in dialogue, May 30. Credit: Maxine Dovere.
U.S. News
Alice Walker at the 92Y: Mild program, tight security, and a squelched interview
Jun. 4, 2013
Maxine Dovere
Rabbi Julius Berman
U.S. News
Defendants in $57 million Claims Conference fraud trial found guilty
May. 8, 2013
Maxine Dovere
Load More