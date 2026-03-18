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Alina Dain Sharon

Culture and Society
New discoveries in interfaith, international dig of Jesus-era Galilee town
Sep. 15, 2016
Alina Dain Sharon
Click photo to download. Caption: Catherine Ashton, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Netanyahu's office in Jerusalem on October 24, 2012. Credit: Moshe Milner/GPO/FLASH90.
Israel News
Israel-EU tension: The view from Europe
Dec. 24, 2012
Sean Savage