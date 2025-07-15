Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Jeffries calls on Mamdani to reassure Jewish New Yorkers of their safety

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries plans to meet with the Democratic mayoral candidate this week.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) speaking with supporters at a vice presidential debate watch party at Yumbar in Phoenix, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2024. Credit: Gage Skidmore/Creative Commons.
(July 15, 2025 / JNS)

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has called upon New York Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani “to reassure Jewish New Yorkers that he plans to prioritize their safety,” according to The Hill.

Jeffries, who has yet to endorse Mamdani, plans to meet with him this week.

Mamdani has come under fire from Jewish communities for his anti-Israel and anti-Jewish stances, as well as his refusal to condemn the phrase, “Globalize the intifada.” In a recent interview with Punchbowl News, Jeffries said that would be “part of our discussion.”

Mamdani won the Democratic primary for mayor in New York City in an upset against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on June 24.

