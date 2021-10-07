More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Jewish Life

In first, Israeli court backs ‘silent’ Jewish prayer on Temple Mount

“We have shown that the Protection of Holy Places Law also applies to Jews,” says Rabbi Aryeh Lippo, who appealed the police ban on his visits to the holy site.

Oct. 7, 2021
Jewish men pray at the entrance to the Temple Mount complex in Jerusalem on the holiday of Hoshana Raba, Oct. 11, 2017. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Jewish men pray at the entrance to the Temple Mount complex in Jerusalem on the holiday of Hoshana Raba, Oct. 11, 2017. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Jerusalem Magistrates Court Judge Bilha Yahalom ruled on Wednesday that the silent prayer of Jews on the Temple Mount is allowed, saying it cannot be deemed a “criminal act.”

The ruling was the first by an Israeli court to support Jewish prayer at the site, the holiest in Judaism. The Temple Mount complex also houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque—the third-holiest site for Muslims—making it the most volatile spot in Jerusalem.

Seeking to maintain the fragile status quo in the capital, Jews are barred from prayer there.

Still, the practice of “silent prayer,” devoid of any overt markings of a religious ceremony, such as tallit and tefillin, has been taking place almost daily in the eastern part of the complex, with the consent of the police, albeit informally.

Judge Yahalom issued her ruling in an appeal by Rabbi Aryeh Lippo against a police ban on his visits to the flashpoint site.

Lippo’s daily arrival at the Temple Mount “indicates that this is a matter of principle and substance for him,” the Yahalom said, adding that footage of his prayer indicated that he was not in violation of current guidelines on the Temple Mount.

“We have shown that the Protection of Holy Places Law also applies to Jews, and the most sacred place for the people of Israel on the Temple Mount,” Lippo said, referring to the legislation ensuring freedom of worship for all religions in holy sites across Israel. “The police also wished me luck because we all understand that it is time to fulfill the dream of the generations and serve God in Zion without fear.”

A group calling itself the “Headquarters of the Temple Organizations” welcomed of the ruling, “which recognizes the positive process going on at the Temple Mount.”

Right-wing lawyer Moshe Polsky said, “We welcome the court’s decision, which effectively upholds what has actually been happening on the Temple Mount over the past year, and is a de facto statement for Jews who visit the Temple Mount and want to pray,” he told local media.

This report first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Jewish Religion and Thought
EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin