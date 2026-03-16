Where’s the money?

There is no doubt that Jews are among the most charitable people on earth, and there are surveys and statistics to prove it. But if that’s the case, then why are so many Jewish nonprofits, schools and other organizations struggling to balance their budgets?

Well, it’s not going to become the fifth question at the Passover seder, but I’m afraid that the answer is all too obvious—and depressing. Most Jewish philanthropists give the bulk of their charity to non-Jewish causes.

While the Talmud does teach to support non-Jewish charities together with Jewish causes, there is no doubt that our first priority must surely be our own. Who else can we expect to do so? Non-Jews who support Jewish charities are few and far between. They are the rare exception, rather than the rule. If we won’t, who will?

This week, we began reading the third of the Five Books of Moses, Vayikra (Leviticus). The first chapters are all about sacrifices. In days of old, people would donate animals to the altar in the sanctuary for a variety of reasons—sin and guilt offerings for purposes of atonement, peace offerings for happy occasions and to express gratitude, etc.

Animals were worth a significant amount of money. As such, those offerings were substantial contributions to the House of God. Today, we write a check, pull out our credit card or even Venmo a contribution. Then, the people gave animals.

Charity today is what sacrifices were yesterday. So let’s talk about donations and giving.

Some years ago, a well-known American Jewish billionaire lamented the fact that, despite there being more Jewish billionaires than ever before in history, less and less of their charity is going to Jewish causes.

According to various measures by Forbes, six of the world’s 10 richest individuals are Jewish. Sadly, though, among mega-rich Americans, donations to Jewish causes represent but a very small percentage of their giving.

Yes, we can be proud that we are the most philanthropic people. But where does Jewish money go? The vast majority goes to non-Jewish causes.

Why? Mainly because of ignorance, as in a lack of knowledge, and assimilation.

Jewish institutional life simply doesn’t feature in their diaries or anywhere near their list of priorities. It is just not an issue in their lives. Jewish day schools? No. Yeshivahs? Definitely not. Perhaps their own synagogue or temple might feature, if they belonged to one.

Various studies indicate that the overwhelming majority of Jewish philanthropists give to universal, rather than Jewish, organizations and causes. Statistically, Jewish mega-givers made fewer than 10% of their gifts to Jewish or Israeli organizations.

Some years ago, I was chatting with the head of New York’s Jewish Federation, and he told me how proud he was that he had gotten a $1 million donation for Israel from a super-wealthy Jewish businessman. (Years ago, $1 million was indeed a lot of money. Less so in 2026.) Until he opened The New York Times the next morning and saw that the same man had just donated $9 million to Columbia University, which is a contemporary hotbed of antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment.

There is no doubt whatsoever that if we all observed the 10% law of tithing to Jewish charities, no Jewish organization would be in the red!

In recent times, the rise of antisemitism has had a definite effect on Jewish philanthropy. Even secular Jews are feeling the onslaught against Israel and the Jewish people globally. Thankfully, Israel is now on their map. And so are local communal security needs.

When Harvard and other Ivy League universities infamously spoke in December 2023 about Jew-hatred depending on the “context”—just three months after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 20203, some hefty billionaires pulled their funding and instead redirected it to Jewish causes. Finally, a welcome realignment started to take shape.

They tell of a rich miser who died, and at the pearly gates, was told to take the elevator down. He was shocked. “Do you know who I am? I’m the richest man in my town. Surely, I deserve a place in heaven!”

“Yes, sir,” said the angel. “But you never gave any charity, so I’m afraid you’ll have to go downstairs.”

“What? Charity? Wait! I remember a long time ago stopping on the street and giving 50 cents to a beggar asking for a handout.”

The angel checks in the heavenly records and, sure enough, he did indeed once give a beggar 50 cents. The case was referred to the Almighty Himself, and the answer came ringing back, “Give the guy back his 50 cents, and let him go to hell!”

I’d like to ensure that my readers go to heaven. So please, get your priorities right. By all means, support general causes, but remember who you are and where your main responsibilities lie.

There is little less than two weeks before Passover. It is a time-honored tradition to help support the needy with the additional substantial costs involved in preparing for this beautiful but expensive festival.

May we always help each other. And may our people and our communal infrastructures be well looked after always.

Charity today is what the sacrifices were yesterday. And we need to prioritize.