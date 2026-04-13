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JJ Kimche

JJ Kimche is a doctoral student in Jewish history at Harvard.

Hamas backers rally in N.Y.'s Times Square in support of the organization's Oct. 7 mass terrorist attack, Oct. 9, 2023. Photo by Lev Radin/Shutterstock.
Opinion
As Jewish students, we are no longer safe on our US campuses
The universities in which we placed so much hope have been arenas of unabashed Jew-hatred.
Oct. 26, 2023
Jonathan Harounoff, JJ Kimche