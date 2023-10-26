More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

As Jewish students, we are no longer safe on our US campuses

The universities in which we placed so much hope have been arenas of unabashed Jew-hatred.

Jonathan Harounoff, JJ Kimche
Hamas backers rally in Times Square in New York City in support of the terror group's Oct. 7 invasion and attack, Oct. 9, 2023. Photo by Lev Radin/Shutterstock.
Hamas backers rally in Times Square in New York City in support of the terror group’s Oct. 7 invasion and attack, Oct. 9, 2023. Photo by Lev Radin/Shutterstock.
Jonathan Harounoff
Jonathan Harounoff is a journalist and director of communications at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.
JJ Kimche
JJ Kimche is a doctoral student in Jewish history at Harvard.
(Oct. 26, 2023 / JNS)

U.S. college campuses are no longer safe spaces for Jewish students. As proud British Jews and recent expats, we emigrated to the U.S. from northwest London to pursue graduate studies at Harvard University, comforted by the knowledge that America was home to the second-largest Jewish population worldwide and that Jewish students on campus were granted all the freedoms and protections of a modern university education.

Gone were the days of the early 20th century, when elite American universities, including Harvard and Princeton, restricted Jewish enrollment with “quotas” to maintain their “upright” character and not “drive away the gentiles,” as Harvard’s former President Abbott Lawrence Lowell wrote to a fellow professor in 1922.

In 21st-century America, we thought, antisemitism barely had a foothold. Its elite campuses had a long and distinguished history of Jewish life. Surely, we thought, we would remain comfortable and safe here.

Yet the events of the past two weeks have convinced us otherwise.

Saturday, Oct. 7 was the most joyous festival of the Jewish calendar—Simchat Torah, on which we celebrate the completion of the annual Torah reading cycle and start anew. But that Saturday turned out to be anything but festive. Almost exactly 50 years after the Yom Kippur War of 1973, when Egypt and Syria launched a coordinated surprise attack on Israel, the Jewish state fell victim to another ambush—this time an unprecedented, unprovoked and highly choreographed Hamas attack by land, sea and air.

Hundreds of Hamas gunmen breached Israel’s southern border, killing at least 260 revelers at a music festival celebrating peace and unity in what is now the deadliest concert attack in history. Over a thousand more Israeli civilians were slaughtered in their homes. Children were burned. Women were tortured and raped. Scenic kibbutzim bordering Gaza were turned into charnel houses. More than 200 people, including foreign nationals, were forcibly taken back to Gaza as hostages.

For Jewish people around the globe, Oct. 7 has become the darkest day of their lives. This attack was different from past acts of terror. Its scale and savagery triggered painful—and rare—comparisons to the Holocaust. Every Jewish person we’ve spoken to, whether they’re in London, Tel Aviv, California or New York has relayed to us their shock, trauma and outrage at the return of Nazi-style butchery of Jews.

Jewish students in the United States had sincerely hoped that students and faculty across all campuses—those who had furiously denounced other moral outrages like the killing of George Floyd in May 2022—would unite in denouncing these atrocities. Both of us were certain that our colleagues at Harvard, surely sensitive to the pain and vulnerability of their Jewish classmates, would offer solidarity and comfort.

Alas, we have been bitterly, bitterly disappointed.

Following Hamas’s savage attacks, student groups across America released statements excusing, justifying and even celebrating these crimes against humanity. At our own shared academic home, 30 student groups signed onto a letter from the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee that entirely blamed the victims, not the perpetrators, for this heinous crime.

Ryna Workman, president of New York University’s Student Bar Association, publicly condoned the atrocities, expressing her “unwavering and absolute solidarity with Palestinians in their resistance.”

A joint statement from 20-plus groups at the University of California, Berkeley positively lauded the Hamas terrorists, declaring “glory to our martyrs.”

Even as we write this, Harvard’s Graduate Student Union is preparing to vote on a statement that places the blame for this conflict entirely upon Israel.

Such appalling vitriol has not been confined to the students. Professors in elite institutions have seen fit to disgrace themselves in similar ways. Russell Rickford, a professor of history at Cornell University, declared at a rally that he was “exhilarated” by the murder of hundreds of Jews. An instructor at Stanford University made all his Jewish students stand at the back of his classroom and berated them for Israel’s actions, telling his class that colonizers are worse than Nazis.

Such words have consequences. Pro-Hamas rallies and marches have taken place on campuses across the country, a chilling sight for all Jewish students, many of whom personally know victims of Hamas atrocities. Worse still, at Drexel University in Philadelphia, just three days after the Hamas attack, a Jewish student’s door was set on fire in an alleged hate crime. As with past combustions of violence in Israel and Gaza, Jewish students across the West will bear the brunt on their own campuses.

These developments are shocking and, for those of us who came to the United States in search of thriving Jewish life on campus, absolutely chilling. If large groups of their classmates can justify and celebrate the mass slaughter of Jews, then Jews are no longer safe on campus. If their own professors join this carnival of Judeophobic hatred, then Jews are no longer safe on campus. If the university administrations can only release weak and equivocal statements that entirely ignore the spread of poisonous anti-Jewish sentiments throughout their own classrooms, then Jews are no longer safe on campus.

For decades, American Jewish students have enjoyed all the privileges, freedoms and opportunities afforded to those attending the country’s best universities. We ourselves once enjoyed such freedoms at Harvard. This golden age, we fear, has come to an end.

Hamas Education Campus Antisemitism
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David