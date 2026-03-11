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Iranian women’s football team refuses IRGC Anthem, faces death Threats

WATCH: “Axis of Truth” with political commentator Emily Schrader

Mar. 11, 2026
Emily Schrader

Iranian women’s football team refuses IRGC Anthem, faces death Threats

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Axis of Truth: What if the West wins the war against Iran’s regime… and still manages to lose the future? Emily Schrader breaks down the stunning military success of the U.S. and Israel against the Islamic Republic and the three catastrophic political mistakes that could destroy the opportunity for real change in Iran. From the danger of dividing Iran’s territory, to the West empowering fake opposition groups, to the long-running myth of “reformists” inside the regime, viewers will learn how decades of Western misunderstandings about Iran keep repeating the same disastrous cycle. The episode also exposes the propaganda networks, activist movements and media narratives shaping global opinion about the conflict while highlighting the courage of ordinary Iranians resisting the regime.

Welcome to “Axis of Truth,” a fearless JNS series hosted by Emily Schrader—renowned journalist, human-rights activist and outspoken critic of authoritarian regimes. Each week, Schrader cuts through spin and censorship to uncover the political agendas, media manipulation and propaganda shaping Israel news and the broader Middle East. From Tehran to Tel Aviv and Washington to Damascus, “Axis of Truth” confronts the narratives driving conflict, misinformation and moral confusion in global coverage of Israel. Whether dissecting the Iranian regime’s election theater, Hamas’s tactics or the Western media’s distortion of Jewish self-defense, Schrader brings clarity and courage to stories too often clouded by ideology.

Featuring in-depth interviews with dissidents, security experts, political leaders and journalists, Axis of Truth delivers hard-hitting analysis and unfiltered commentary on the issues that define the Middle East today. Episodes range from exclusive reporting on Gaza and Iran to exposés of Western hypocrisy, social media disinformation and the global networks enabling terror. With a sharp focus on facts, context and accountability, Schrader challenges both policymakers and the press to tell the truth about Israel’s fight for survival and the threats facing free societies.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
Emily Schrader
Emily Schrader Emily Schrader
Emily Schrader is the host of the “Axis of Truth” podcast on JNS and the co-host of “The Quad,” also a JNS podcast. She is also an award-winning content creator and public speaker on the Middle East, particularly Iran.
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