Israel at War

This webinar was generously sponsored by Donna Gary in loving memory of her husband Stuart Hunter Gary.

After the sadistic, savage Hamas attacks of Oct. 7, Israel has had little option but to respond with force against the Gaza-based terror group. Is the current conflict simply another Israel-Palestinian war, or are there wider implications for all of us, in the West? To what degree is Iran involved in this war? How intent is Iran on staying out of this war, and to what degree are its proxies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria and the Houthis in Yemen, willing to get involved? There are approximately 40,000 U.S. troops right now in the Middle East—to what degree are they at risk? What are the prospects of this becoming a wider war?

Here to answer this and more is Ambassador Yoram Ettinger.

About the Speaker: Ambassador (ret.) Yoram Ettinger is an insider on U.S.-Israel relations, Mideast politics and overseas investments in Israel’s high-tech sector. He is a member of the American-Israel Demographic Research Group (AIDRG), which has documented dramatic flaws behind demographic fatalism on one hand, and a Jewish demographic momentum on the other hand.

He is a consultant to members of Israel’s Cabinet and Knesset, and regularly briefs U.S. legislators and their staff on Israel’s contribution to vital U.S. interests, on the root causes of international terrorism and on other issues of bilateral concern.