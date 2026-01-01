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JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin answers your burning questions of 2025

“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin, Ep. 205

Jan. 1, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin

JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin answers your burning questions of 2025

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Jonathan Tobin doesn’t hold back!

In this year-end “Think Twice” AMA episode, the JNS editor-in-chief takes aim at the Heritage Foundation’s flirtation with antisemitic voices, calling out conservative personalities like former Fox News host and current podcaster Tucker Carlson and even U.S. Vice President JD Vance and exposing the mainstreaming of Jew-hatred from the left and right.

He names names, tackles the rise of anti-Zionism in American politics and warns that the Overton window has shifted into dangerous territory. From New York’s radical new leaders to shocking silence in elite institutions, this episode is an unfiltered look at the ideological war threatening Jewish life in America.

Listen/Subscribe to weekly episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Watch new episodes every week by subscribing to the JNS YouTube Channel.

Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.
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