JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin answers your burning questions of 2025

Jonathan Tobin doesn’t hold back!

In this year-end “Think Twice” AMA episode, the JNS editor-in-chief takes aim at the Heritage Foundation’s flirtation with antisemitic voices, calling out conservative personalities like former Fox News host and current podcaster Tucker Carlson and even U.S. Vice President JD Vance and exposing the mainstreaming of Jew-hatred from the left and right.

He names names, tackles the rise of anti-Zionism in American politics and warns that the Overton window has shifted into dangerous territory. From New York’s radical new leaders to shocking silence in elite institutions, this episode is an unfiltered look at the ideological war threatening Jewish life in America.

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