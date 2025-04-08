Rebuilding Israel’s military strategy and prowess post Oct. 7

What happened to Israel’s military acumen during the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, and how can it be rebuilt?

IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman is joined by IDF Major (Res.) Amiad Cohen, CEO of the Herut Center and publisher of the Hashiloach journal, to break down one of the most pressing questions facing Israel.

With fresh insights from the battlefield, he shares his experience from the northern front since Oct. 7 and reveals how close Hezbollah came to launching a full invasion into Israel. The discussion traces Israel’s once-successful military doctrine, established by founding father and first prime minister David Ben-Gurion, through its erosion over decades of political shifts, miscalculations and strategic complacency.

This episode covers:

The systemic military failures that led to Oct. 7

How Hezbollah’s planned invasion could have split Israel in two

Why Israel abandoned Ben-Gurion’s military principles

How post-modern thinking weakened Israel’s will to win

The generational shift in the IDF that is happening right now

What decisive victory means for Israel’s future in Gaza, Lebanon and beyond

Packed with frontline intelligence and sharp historical analysis, this episode explains why restoring Israel’s original “art of war” is not just a military necessity, but a matter of national survival.

See more at: @JNS_TV. And don’t forget to hit the subscribe button!

JNS will host its inaugural International Policy Summit on Monday, April 28, 2025. This daylong event will convene government officials, policymakers, diplomats, security experts, leaders of pro-Israel organizations, and influencers for vital discussions aimed at addressing Israel’s critical challenges and opportunities in a post-Oct. 7 world. Registration at this point is for invitees only. However, you can submit a request for registration at the following link.