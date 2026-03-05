Kohelet Policy Forum
“The enemy should get bullets, not attorneys,” Professor Talia Einhorn quotes the U.S. defense secretary as writing.
Kohelet was excluded in January from a list of some 140 nonprofits eligible for benefits.
The Jerusalem-based think tank is confident that it will ultimately be approved amid a Tax Authority probe into allegations of partisan political activity.
A new report by the Kohelet Policy Forum cites support for terrorism and corruption as key issues that need to be addressed before the P.A. can be considered for the role of governance in Gaza
At least some of the experts mentioned by Khan had expressed negative views towards the Jewish state long before the outbreak of the war.
One of its main donors, American billionaire Arthur Dantchik announced last summer that he would stop providing funds.
The think tank said the Channel 12 report is “categorically false.”
“I believe what is most critical at this time is for Israel to focus on healing and national unity,” said Arthur Dantchik.
The bill to empower the Knesset to reverse Supreme Court cancellation of government decisions is “out,” the PM said.
“Today, incited protesters broke into the offices of the Kohelet Forum and attacked its employees,” the think tank said.
The petitioners asserted that Israel’s attorney general has a conflict of interest regarding the bill to place limits on her powers.
“We found that with regard to many issues, the gaps could be bridged,” the Kohelet Policy Forum said.
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