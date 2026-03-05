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Kohelet Policy Forum

NGO Monitor legal adviser Anne Herzberg speaks at the Kohelet Policy Forum conference in Jerusalem, flanked by, from left, Prof. Amichai Cohen, International Legal Forum director Yifa Segal, former Israeli Foreign Ministry legal adviser Tal Becker, JCFA president Dan Diker and Jerusalem Press Club CEO Talia Dekel-Fleissig, April 7, 2025. Photo by Eliav Mayson/Kohelet Forum.
Feature
The laws of war and Israel’s struggle for legitimacy
“The enemy should get bullets, not attorneys,” Professor Talia Einhorn quotes the U.S. defense secretary as writing.
April 11, 2025
Natan Galula
Kohelet Policy Forum
Israel News
Knesset OKs Kohelet forum’s tax-exempt status
Kohelet was excluded in January from a list of some 140 nonprofits eligible for benefits.
March 3, 2025
Kohelet Policy Forum Protest
Israel News
Kohelet Policy Forum excluded from Israel’s tax-exempt list
The Jerusalem-based think tank is confident that it will ultimately be approved amid a Tax Authority probe into allegations of partisan political activity.
Jan. 21, 2025
JNS Staff
Palestinian Authority security personnel parade in the Judea city of Hebron, Nov. 14, 2017. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli experts deem the PA unfit to govern in Gaza
A new report by the Kohelet Policy Forum cites support for terrorism and corruption as key issues that need to be addressed before the P.A. can be considered for the role of governance in Gaza
Nov. 27, 2024
JNS Staff
Karim Khan
Israel News
Did the ICC prosecutor choose advisers for their anti-Israel stance?
At least some of the experts mentioned by Khan had expressed negative views towards the Jewish state long before the outbreak of the war.
June 11, 2024
Ariel Kahana
Kohelet Policy Forum Protest
Israel News
Kohelet Policy Forum scales down activity due to funding crunch
One of its main donors, American billionaire Arthur Dantchik announced last summer that he would stop providing funds.
April 5, 2024
Shirit Avitan Cohen
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the Kohelet Forum Conference at the Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem, Jan. 8, 2020. Credit: Flash90.
Israel News
Kohelet rejects claim it is calling to stop judicial reform
The think tank said the Channel 12 report is “categorically false.”
Aug. 7, 2023
Prof. Moshe Koppel, chairman of the Kohelet Policy Forum, speaks at a conference at the Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem, Oct. 24, 2017. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Israel News
Kohelet Forum’s billionaire donor pulls support
“I believe what is most critical at this time is for Israel to focus on healing and national unity,” said Arthur Dantchik.
Aug. 6, 2023
David Isaac
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, April 10, 2023. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu reboots judicial reform, but sans override clause
The bill to empower the Knesset to reverse Supreme Court cancellation of government decisions is “out,” the PM said.
June 29, 2023
Kohelet Policy Forum
Israel News
Six arrested for assaulting Kohelet staff in Jerusalem
“Today, incited protesters broke into the offices of the Kohelet Forum and attacked its employees,” the think tank said.
April 2, 2023
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, May 29, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
High Court refuses to hear challenge to AG’s ‘neutrality’ on reform
The petitioners asserted that Israel’s attorney general has a conflict of interest regarding the bill to place limits on her powers.
March 23, 2023
Shimon Sherman
Prof. Moshe Koppel, chairman of the Kohelet Policy Forum, speaks at a conference at the Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem, Oct. 24, 2017. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Israel News
Think tank behind judicial reforms calls for negotiations
“We found that with regard to many issues, the gaps could be bridged,” the Kohelet Policy Forum said.
March 15, 2023
David Isaac
OPINION
Ran Bar-Yoshafat
Opinion
Surprised at anti-Israel hatred?
Ran Bar-Yoshafat
Opinion
Israel’s flawed gas deal with Lebanon has come back to bite it
Efrat Saad Suna
Caroline B. Glick is a prominent journalist and analyst, serving as JNS's senior contributing editor and host of the Caroline Glick Show
Column
Israel’s #MeToo Stalinists celebrate their victory
Caroline B. Glick
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Demonizing Kohelet won’t silence calls for judicial reform
Jonathan S. Tobin
Senior Contributing Editor
Herzog in the crosshairs
Ruthie Blum
Alex Traiman
Opinion
The ‘Pompeo Doctrine’ represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity
Alex Traiman